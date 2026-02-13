Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Tipsheet

Gun Accessory Company Agrees to $1.75 Million Settlement With Families of Buffalo Shooting Victims

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 13, 2026 2:30 PM
Gun Accessory Company Agrees to $1.75 Million Settlement With Families of Buffalo Shooting Victims
AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

A firearm accessory company has agreed to pay out a massive settlement to the families of the racially-motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in New York.

This comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Mean Arms, a gun accessory company. At the center of the lawsuit is a part the company sells that can be removed so that the user can use “high-capacity” magazines in their rifle. This is what the gunman who targeted black New Yorkers at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo did before carrying out the shooting.

From NBC News:

The agreement with Georgia-based Mean Arms settles a lawsuit filed by James and covers claims from various victims’ families and survivors of the 2022 attack at Tops Friendly Market. They also reached agreements to resolve their own separate suits against gunman Payton Gendron’s family and a gun seller, Vintage Firearms LLC, the plaintiffs’ lawyers announced Wednesday.

The claims against Mean Arms focused on an item that locks a magazine onto a rifle. The lock is supposed to keep people from swapping in high-capacity magazines, which are illegal in New York.

But according to James, Gendron easily removed the lock from an AR-15-style rifle and was able to add high-capacity magazines. She also said the company provided step-by-step instructions on the back of its product packaging on how to remove the lock.

“We hope that by holding this manufacturer accountable and banning it from selling this device in New York state, we can offer the people of Buffalo some measure of comfort,” James, a Democrat, said at a news conference in the city.

Everytown for Gun Safety, an anti-gunner organization that represented some of the survivors and victims’ relatives, celebrated the settlement in a statement. “Everytown’s partnership with the New York Attorney General’s Office led to the first lawsuit to hold Mean Arms accountable, filed on the one year anniversary of the shooting, and then was followed by multiple private lawsuits naming Mean as well,” the organization said.

On May 14, 2022, an 18-year-old white supremacist traveled to the supermarket, which was located in a predominantly black neighborhood. He opened fire using a AR-15 rifle, killing ten people and wounding three others in a racially motivated hate crime. He reportedly had researched prior racist shootings and posted a 180-page manifesto featuring several racist statements.

The anti-gunners pounced on the opportunity to use the racial aspect of the shooting to push for gun control — even though the history of gun control has been racist from its inception.

This case represents another front in the anti-gunners’ war against the Second Amendment, which makes it difficult for them to prevent people from keeping and bearing arms. If they can’t rely on laws, they will use lawfare against gun companies. Their hope is that by forcing these companies to spend money on lawsuits, they can put at least some of them out of business. 

