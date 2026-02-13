Gun Accessory Company Agrees to $1.75 Million Settlement With Families of Buffalo Shooting Victims
Tipsheet

Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 13, 2026 3:30 PM
Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

A former top New York City Police Department official is facing charges in a federal bribery case.

Kevin Taylor, the 52-year-old former head of the NYPD’s School Safety Division, was arrested and charges on Wednesday to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bribery, and bribery.

Taylor pleaded not guilty to the charges during his initial court appearance and was released on bond.

Prosecutors say Taylor used his position over the school safety force to help Safewatch, a company owned by Florida entrepreneur Gino Roefaro, win government contracts in exchange for various benefits.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims Taylor “solicited and received tens of thousands of dollars in bribes,” including cash, luxury hotel stays, a helicopter tour, Broadway tickets, and all-expense paid trips to Las Vegas and the Bahamas, according to a press release.

In exchange, Taylor allegedly promised to “advise and pressure” other city officials to approve contracts for Roefaro’s school security app. In one text message exchange, Roefaro referred to himself as Taylor’s “sugar daddy.

In one message sent using the encrypted Signal app, Roefaro allegedly wrote, “It [has] been fun but it [is] not fun anymore… my company… needs something real significant… If not, I’m f–ked. And don’t forget I’m your whore your sugar all in one,” according to The New York Post.

NYC Gets a Free Grocery Store, but It's a Slap in the Face for Mamdani Dmitri Bolt
Roefaro’s lawyer said his client did not engage in any wrongdoing. Instead, he insisted Roefaro was actually the victim of an “extortionate shakedown,” The New York Times reported.

The alleged plot centered on a small pilot contract and a larger potential deal. The indictment says Taylor helped Roefaro obtain a $19,830 no-bid pilot contract for the app in 2023. Taylor then pushed government officials to adopt the system for about $11 million while he was receiving perks from the company.

When the NYPD did not adopt the technology, Roefaro complained that he made a “MAJOR investment and zero return” according to text message exchanges with Taylor.

Prosecutors also accuse Taylor of trying to extort $75,000 in cash from a bulletproof vest supplier. He allegedly threatened to cancel its contract unless the company paid him.

Taylor’s case comes amid a widespread wave of corruption in New York’s public safety agencies and City Hall. Federal authorities in January charged Anthony Herbert, a former top aide to former Mayor Eric Adams, with bribery and wire fraud for allegedly taking at least $16,000 in bribes from a security company executive and funeral home director in exchange for helping them obtain city contracts.

