Blue States Score Major Court Victory Over Trump Administration Thanks to Obama-Appointed Judge

Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Gun Accessory Company Agrees to $1.75 Million Settlement With Families of Buffalo Shooting Victims
Gun Accessory Company Agrees to $1.75 Million Settlement With Families of Buffalo Shooting...
Inside the Trump Administration's Plan to Protect Citizenship
Inside the Trump Administration's Plan to Protect Citizenship
Keith Ellison Compared the Minnesota ICE Surge to What?
Keith Ellison Compared the Minnesota ICE Surge to What?
The SAFE-T Act Set Violent Illegal Immigrant Loose. Thankfully ICE Has Arrested Him.
The SAFE-T Act Set Violent Illegal Immigrant Loose. Thankfully ICE Has Arrested Him.
Let's Talk About That Irish Immigrant Detained by ICE That the Left Can't Get Enough Of...
Let's Talk About That Irish Immigrant Detained by ICE That the Left Can't...
CBS Evening News Producer Penned Tone Deaf Resignation Letter. Here's What It Said.
CBS Evening News Producer Penned Tone Deaf Resignation Letter. Here's What It Said.
VIP
ICE Somehow Prompting 'Sex Workers' to Carry Guns
ICE Somehow Prompting 'Sex Workers' to Carry Guns
VIP
Unhinged Anti-ICE Agitator Allegedly Points Shotgun at Driver
Unhinged Anti-ICE Agitator Allegedly Points Shotgun at Driver
Newsom's Wife Hijacks a Press Conference to Scold Reporters for Not Asking About Trump's 'War on Women'
Newsom's Wife Hijacks a Press Conference to Scold Reporters for Not Asking About...
NYC Gets a Free Grocery Store, but It's a Slap in the Face for Mamdani
NYC Gets a Free Grocery Store, but It's a Slap in the Face...
BLM Activist Turned Conservative Commentator Defends Mass Incarceration: It's Very Easy to Not Go to Jail
BLM Activist Turned Conservative Commentator Defends Mass Incarceration: It's Very Easy to...
CNN's Harry Enten Reveals That the Far-Left is Now a Considerable Force in the Democrat Party
CNN's Harry Enten Reveals That the Far-Left is Now a Considerable Force in...
Trump Terminates Protected Status for Yemeni Migrants After Scoring Major Court Victory
Trump Terminates Protected Status for Yemeni Migrants After Scoring Major Court Victory
Tipsheet

Blue States Score Major Court Victory Over Trump Administration Thanks to Obama-Appointed Judge

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 13, 2026 1:45 PM
Blue States Score Major Court Victory Over Trump Administration Thanks to Obama-Appointed Judge
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s plan to slash public health grants and other funding to four blue states over concerns about fraud.

U.S. District Judge Manish Shah, an Obama appointee, on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the White House from cutting public health grants that had been awarded to Illinois and the other plaintiffs, which include California, New York, and Colorado.

Advertisement

The primary issue in this case centers on whether federal agencies can suddenly stop public health funding grants that state and local governments rely on for programs like HIV prevention and lead poisoning screening. Judge Shah ruled that “plaintiffs have established a likelihood of success in demonstrating that defendants have taken final agency action amounting to guidance or directives to review grants awarded to plaintiffs for termination based on arbitrary, capricious, or unconstitutional rationales.”

Shah reasoned that Illinois and the other states would likely win their case and that the federal government was violating federal law by trying to slash this funding without proper justification or following the proper procedures.

The court’s ruling dealt with several important legal questions about whether the federal government is allowed to cancel grants that were already approved and being used for public health programs. The judge insisted that “plaintiffs have shown that they would suffer irreparable harm from the agency action.” This means the damage to public health programs would be severe enough that it couldn’t easily be fixed later.

Recommended

NYC Gets a Free Grocery Store, but It's a Slap in the Face for Mamdani Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA COLORADO HEALTHCARE ILLINOIS LAWSUIT MINNESOTA

Judge Shah concluded that “the balance of equities and public interest favor plaintiffs because the public interest is not harmed by temporarily enjoining arbitrary and capricious and unlawful agency action.”

The temporary restraining order requires federal officials to “immediately treat any actions taken to implement or enforce directive to identify and terminate public-health grants awarded to plaintiffs based on undisclosed agency priorities, as null, void, and rescinded.”

This legal battle comes as the result of the White House ordering the CDC to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars in grants, claiming they were “inconsistent with agency priorities” and overly focused on health equity initiatives.

The New York Times noted that the grants support a wide range of programs, including HIV and sexually transmitted infection prevention, post‑pandemic workforce recruitment, modernizing data systems, and preparedness for health emergencies in California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota.

Advertisement

The Trump administration has justified the cuts by pointing to evidence of widespread government welfare fraud in these states — especially Minnesota, whose leadership has fallen under scrutiny for allowing fraudsters to steal up to $9 billion in taxpayer funds.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC Gets a Free Grocery Store, but It's a Slap in the Face for Mamdani Dmitri Bolt
CBS Evening News Producer Penned Tone Deaf Resignation Letter. Here's What It Said. Amy Curtis
Let's Talk About That Irish Immigrant Detained by ICE That the Left Can't Get Enough Of... Amy Curtis
Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges Jeff Charles
MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Shared Her Tribe Name. You'll Never Guess What It Is. Amy Curtis
Keith Ellison Compared the Minnesota ICE Surge to What? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYC Gets a Free Grocery Store, but It's a Slap in the Face for Mamdani Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement