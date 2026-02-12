Homan Just Made a Huge Announcement About ICE Operations in Minnesota

Border czar Tom Homan announced on Thursday that the Trump administration is ending the immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota.

This comes after two fatal shootings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officers in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

“Because of the success we’ve had arresting public safety threats and other priority targets since this surge operation began, and because of the unprecedented level of coordination we’ve built with state officials and local law enforcement, I have recommended that this surge operation come to an end, and President Trump has agreed,” Homan said during a press conference.

The White House launched “Operation Metro Surge” in early December. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent about 3,000 immigration enforcement officers to the state to conduct widespread operations to root out and deport illegal immigrants.

Homan affirmed that he will leave some officers in the area and that immigration enforcement will not end. “If you’re in this country illegally, you’re not off the table,” he said.

DHS said immigration officers arrested 4,000 people since the operation started. Federal law enforcement has arrested over 200 people for impeding ICE officers as they carry out their duties, according to NBC News.

The surge was met with backlash from community members who accused officers of using excessive force, targeting U.S. citizens, and violating people’s rights. Protests broke out in the area, with people following ICE agents and recording their activities as “legal observers.”

The situation intensified after the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by ICE and Border Patrol agents.

Homan had already announced a limited drawdown of officers in the days following Pretti’s killing. President Donald Trump sent Homan to Minnesota to take over for Customs and Border Protection’s Greg Bovino who had previously led the surge.

Homan did not indicate whether DHS will employ similar surges in other parts of the country.

