VIP
Don't Play Their Game
UN Report Says One of the Deadliest Threats to US National Security Is...
This Viral Super Bowl Halftime Story About Bad Bunny's Grammy Was Completely False
John Kasich Called Bad Bunny's Show a Celebration of Latino Culture. Did He...
Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Nuclear on Dems Over ICE Funding, Immigration, and the...
Check Out How the Media Portrayed Japan's Conservative Party's Big Election Win
Jonathan Turley Wrecks Jamelle Bouie for His Despicable Attack on Vance's Mom
Is Prime Minister Keir Starmer Going to Resign?
VIP
Gold Medal Motherhood
TMZ's Halftime Show Poll Isn't Going the Way They Hoped
Faith Over Flash
We Didn't Think Progressives Could Make LA Any Worse, but They Can
Don Lemon Defends Bad Bunny's Halftime Show While Admitting He Had No Idea...
'The President’s Plan Is Working,' Scott Bessent Predicts a Booming Economy in 2026
Tipsheet

Here's What Trump Had to Say About That Olympic Athlete Who Bashed His Immigration Policies

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 09, 2026 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

U.S. freestyle skier Hunter Hess launched a political firestorm at the 2026 Winter Olympics after making comments about the government’s immigration policies and suggested it is difficult for him to represent the United States during the Trump era.

Advertisement

Hess’ remarks drew sharp criticism from folks on the right — including President Donald Trump.

During a press conference, a reporter asked him how he felt representing America at the Olympics as the White House pursues its aggressive mass deportation efforts. He said “it brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now,” and “there’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t.”

Hess went on to state that, for him, competing is more about “representing my friends and family back home, the people that requested it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S.”

He concluded by arguing, “just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Trump savaged Hess in a Sunday post on Truth Social. “U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” the president wrote. “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

BERNIE SANDERS DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL USA

Reactions to Hess’ comments have been split. “Miracle on Ice” captain Mike Eruzione slammed Hess, saying if he is only representing his friends and family, “then don’t put on the USA uniform; maybe just put on one for family and friends.” Others took him to task for politicizing the Olympics.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) defended Hess, and criticized Trump’s response shows that he expects Americans to “bow down” to him. He called the skier “a proud American” who has every right to criticize the government.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
John Kasich Called Bad Bunny's Show a Celebration of Latino Culture. Did He Read Some of the Lyrics? Amy Curtis
TMZ's Halftime Show Poll Isn't Going the Way They Hoped Amy Curtis
Senator Eric Schmitt Goes Nuclear on Dems Over ICE Funding, Immigration, and the SAVE Act Amy Curtis
Check Out How the Media Portrayed Japan's Conservative Party's Big Election Win Amy Curtis
Jonathan Turley Wrecks Jamelle Bouie for His Despicable Attack on Vance's Mom Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement