Here's What Trump Had to Say About That Olympic Athlete Who Bashed His Immigration Policies

U.S. freestyle skier Hunter Hess launched a political firestorm at the 2026 Winter Olympics after making comments about the government’s immigration policies and suggested it is difficult for him to represent the United States during the Trump era.

Hess’ remarks drew sharp criticism from folks on the right — including President Donald Trump.

During a press conference, a reporter asked him how he felt representing America at the Olympics as the White House pursues its aggressive mass deportation efforts. He said “it brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now,” and “there’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t.”

Hess went on to state that, for him, competing is more about “representing my friends and family back home, the people that requested it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S.”

He concluded by arguing, “just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Hunter Hess has every right to voice how much he hates America. That is protected speech and the government cannot penalize him for that.



However, representing your country in the Olympics is a privilege; not a right.



That privilege should be revoked.



pic.twitter.com/FOSnV2z9u6 — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) February 8, 2026

Trump savaged Hess in a Sunday post on Truth Social. “U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” the president wrote. “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Reactions to Hess’ comments have been split. “Miracle on Ice” captain Mike Eruzione slammed Hess, saying if he is only representing his friends and family, “then don’t put on the USA uniform; maybe just put on one for family and friends.” Others took him to task for politicizing the Olympics.

Hunter Hess is the poster child for young WOKE low testosterone males in America.



A privileged white kid who grew up in Lilly White Bend Oragon and was indoctrinated by liberal psychopaths his whole life. pic.twitter.com/gSyMFcH2qe — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 7, 2026

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) defended Hess, and criticized Trump’s response shows that he expects Americans to “bow down” to him. He called the skier “a proud American” who has every right to criticize the government.

