Tipsheet

House Republicans Want to Know Why Ilhan Omar's Income Jumped by 140 Times in a Few Years

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 09, 2026 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (KY-1) has launched an ethics investigation into Democratic Rep. Ilham Omar (MN-5) over the rapid growth of companies tied to her husband.

Comer published a letter he sent to Tim Mynett, Omar’s husband, demanding information about his businesses. The committee is investigating how stakes in two firms linked to their household went from being worth tens of thousands of dollars in 2023 to almost $30 million in 2024.

Comer suggests the increase raises “concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife.”

Much of the probe centers on companies in which Mynett holds significant ownership. These include eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital. Mynett’s stake in the former is between “$1,000,001 and $5,000,000 and his stake in the latter is listed between $5,000,0001 and $25,000,000,” which makes “both of your assets potentially worth more than $30 million, an increase of more than 140 times in just one year,” Comer wrote.

Omar’s finances have been under scrutiny for years. The Washington Examiner reported in late 2025 that the lawmaker’s “obscure” financial disclosures did not clearly indicate the value and nature of some of her husband’s holdings — especially in ventures related to wine and marijuana businesses.

Watchdog group Investigative Economics noted that one of the assets Omar reported on the disclosure form leaped from under $1,000 in 2023 to over $5 million by 2024. There was no clear explanation for this increase, according to the organization.

These new questions are built on concerns over Omar’s use of her husband’s political consulting work. Her campaign paid E Street Group, which Mynett co-owns, millions of dollars over several election cycles. In fact, the firm accounted for almost 80 percent of the campaign’s expenditures, according to Fox News.

Omar announced that she planned to cut ties with E Street Group after more people began asking questions.

