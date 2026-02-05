Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set...
Another Biden Migrant Driver Has Killed People on the Roads
Midterm Palpitations
California Lawmakers Pushing Another Stupid Gun Control Bill
Democrats Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Enacts This New Rule
VIP
Top Medical Association Reverses Course on 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Children
Maine Senate Poll Is Good News for Susan Collins
Has the Milwaukee City Attorney Found a Backdoor Way to Dismantle the Police?
Senator Ted Cruz Chairs First Senate Hearing on Minnesota's Somali Fraud Scandal
Here's How Much Bernie Sanders Spent on Private Jets While Fighting Climate Change
VIP
A Pro-Gun Bill Out of Illinois? Yeah, but Don't Get Your Hopes Up
Harry Enten: 'Donald Trump, MAGA, JD Vance, They Ain't Going Nowhere'
This Reporter Attempted to Gain Access to Eilish’s $3M Mansion. Here's How It...
Scott Bessent Tears Into Sen. Warren, Reveals Who Is Really at Fault for...
Tipsheet

Report Exposes This Democrat's Ties to Terrorism

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 05, 2026 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A new report suggests Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) has deep, longstanding ties to individuals and organizations linked to radical Islamic terrorism.

The report, published by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) details Tlaib’s connections to terrorist groups like Hamaas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). 

Advertisement

These connections, combined with Tlaib’s history of antisemitic remarks, pose “a challenge to the integrity of democratic institutions, congressional ethics, and national security,” ISGAP noted.

Tlaib has repeatedly appeared with or supported people and groups tied to terrorism. Since 2020, her campaign and political action committees shelled out over $570,000 to Unbought Power, a consulting firm run by activist Rasha Mubarak, who has collaborated with groups like CAIR, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and Alliance for Global Justice.

Each of these organizations has faced criticism over their relationships with Hamas and PFLP. Tlaib has also appeared at events created by the Palestinian Community Center, where she shared a stage with Wisam Rafeedie, a former prisoner linked to the PFLP.

The lawmaker has repeatedly praised terrorists as “martyrs” and supported the idea of “resistance” at events where speakers defended Hamas’ October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians in 2023.

Recommended

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS TERRORISM

When October 7 happened, Tlaib “did not issue a public condemnation of the perpetrators,” the report notes. Instead, she portrayed the atrocity as part of a broader “struggle for liberation” and refused to denounce the terrorist group.

The lawmaker has a lengthy track record of making antisemitic remarks or parroting anti-Jewish tropes. She used the “dual loyalty” slur in 2019 to criticize Senate Republicans who support Israel.

Tlaib was one of the leading figures promoting the slogan “from the river to the sea,” a phrase used by pro-Hamas agitators to advocate for the killing and removal of Jewish people from Israel.

A Fox News investigation found that Tlaib was part of a private Facebook group full of users who glorified Hamas and praised the murders and kidnappings of Israelis. She stayed in the group until her membership was made public. She has even promoted college campus groups like National Students for Justice in Palestine, whose members engaged in violence and threats against Jewish students.

The House censured Tlaib in November 2023 for “promoting false narratives” about the October 7 massacre and making antisemitic comments. A new censure resolution was introduced last year over her involvement with the People’s Conference for Palestine. She voted “present” on a bipartisan resolution to issue a call to confront anti-Jewish violence.

Advertisement

It’s amazing that Tlaib has managed to remain in Congress given her clear animosity toward the Jewish people and her support for terrorist figures. Democrats have rarely criticized her despite her becoming a leading figure in the pro-Hamas movement that cropped up after October 7. It is one of many examples showing how hyperpartisanship can cause people to support the worst people as long as they are on the same political team.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
This Reporter Attempted to Gain Access to Eilish’s $3M Mansion. Here's How It Went. Dmitri Bolt
Democrats Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Enacts This New Rule Jeff Charles
Another Biden Migrant Driver Has Killed People on the Roads Matt Vespa
Has the Milwaukee City Attorney Found a Backdoor Way to Dismantle the Police? Amy Curtis
Scott Bessent Tears Into Sen. Warren, Reveals Who Is Really at Fault for the Affordability Crisis Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Question Scott Bessent Pitched to a Dem Senator...and It Really Set Him Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement