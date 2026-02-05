Report Exposes This Democrat's Ties to Terrorism

A new report suggests Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-12) has deep, longstanding ties to individuals and organizations linked to radical Islamic terrorism.

The report, published by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) details Tlaib’s connections to terrorist groups like Hamaas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

These connections, combined with Tlaib’s history of antisemitic remarks, pose “a challenge to the integrity of democratic institutions, congressional ethics, and national security,” ISGAP noted.

Tlaib has repeatedly appeared with or supported people and groups tied to terrorism. Since 2020, her campaign and political action committees shelled out over $570,000 to Unbought Power, a consulting firm run by activist Rasha Mubarak, who has collaborated with groups like CAIR, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and Alliance for Global Justice.

Each of these organizations has faced criticism over their relationships with Hamas and PFLP. Tlaib has also appeared at events created by the Palestinian Community Center, where she shared a stage with Wisam Rafeedie, a former prisoner linked to the PFLP.

The lawmaker has repeatedly praised terrorists as “martyrs” and supported the idea of “resistance” at events where speakers defended Hamas’ October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians in 2023.

When October 7 happened, Tlaib “did not issue a public condemnation of the perpetrators,” the report notes. Instead, she portrayed the atrocity as part of a broader “struggle for liberation” and refused to denounce the terrorist group.

The lawmaker has a lengthy track record of making antisemitic remarks or parroting anti-Jewish tropes. She used the “dual loyalty” slur in 2019 to criticize Senate Republicans who support Israel.

Tlaib was one of the leading figures promoting the slogan “from the river to the sea,” a phrase used by pro-Hamas agitators to advocate for the killing and removal of Jewish people from Israel.

A Fox News investigation found that Tlaib was part of a private Facebook group full of users who glorified Hamas and praised the murders and kidnappings of Israelis. She stayed in the group until her membership was made public. She has even promoted college campus groups like National Students for Justice in Palestine, whose members engaged in violence and threats against Jewish students.

The House censured Tlaib in November 2023 for “promoting false narratives” about the October 7 massacre and making antisemitic comments. A new censure resolution was introduced last year over her involvement with the People’s Conference for Palestine. She voted “present” on a bipartisan resolution to issue a call to confront anti-Jewish violence.

It’s amazing that Tlaib has managed to remain in Congress given her clear animosity toward the Jewish people and her support for terrorist figures. Democrats have rarely criticized her despite her becoming a leading figure in the pro-Hamas movement that cropped up after October 7. It is one of many examples showing how hyperpartisanship can cause people to support the worst people as long as they are on the same political team.

