Tipsheet

We Now Know Whether ICE Will Show Up to the Super Bowl

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 04, 2026 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The National Football League (NFL) has put speculation about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers showing up to the Superbowl to rest.

The NFL’s chief security officer announced on Tuesday that ICE will not be conducting immigration enforcement raids at the upcoming Super Bowl, which is being held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, according to Fox News.

The announcement confirmed that attendees will not have to worry about federal immigration agents rounding up illegal immigrants at the big game. “There are no planned ICE immigration enforcement operations associated with SBLX,” the announcement said.

Speculation about ICE activity at the Super Bowl began last October when Trump administration officials indicated that the agency would be conducting immigration enforcement operations. Homeland Security Adviser Corey Lewandowski said ICE agents would be “all over” the Super Bowl, warning that “there is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem echoed these comments, saying ICE would go after illegal immigrants at the event. These statements fueled fears among fans and stadium workers who were concerned about mass deportations occurring during the nation’s biggest sporting event.

Meanwhile, the NFL sparked even more controversy when it announced that Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny would headline the Super Bowl halftime show in late September. The artist has been an ardent critic of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies. During a recent speech at the Grammy Awards, he criticized ICE to thunderous applause from the audience.

Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent Dmitri Bolt
Lewandowski criticized the NFL’s choice, saying the league “opted for someone who evidently harbors disdain for America.”

President Donald Trump also chimed in, telling Newsmax that he had never heard of Bad Bunny and that he found the choice “absolutely ridiculous.”

However, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell refused to back down. He said the decision was “carefully thought through” in a statement. 

