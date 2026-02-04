VIP
Mitch McConnell Hospitalized Over 'Flu-Like Symptoms'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 04, 2026 10:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is in the hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The 84-year-old lawmaker served as the Senate Republican leader for 18 years, the longest of either party. He announced in February 2025 that he would be resigning after the end of his current term.

From ABC News:

Sen. Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for evaluation after experiencing flu-like symptoms, his spokesperson said. 

“In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night," McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement. "His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving. He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.” 

McConnell, 84, who announced last February he would end his long tenure in the Senate at the end of the current term, was hospitalized in March 2023 for five days after suffering a concussion and a broken rib after a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel.

JD Vance Slams Reporter Pressing Him to Apologize Over Alex Pretti Dmitri Bolt
McConnell has experienced a series of health issues due to his advanced age. In December 2024, he injured his wrist and face after falling at the U.S. Capitol building. He had been leaving a Senate Republican lunch meeting and was walking to the Senate floor when he fell to the ground, according to video footage that circulated on social media.

His office announced that he suffered “a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist.” Doctors examined him shortly after the fall but they allowed him to continue working that day. He was later seen wearing a bandage on his face and a brace on his left wrist. 

