Mitch McConnell Hospitalized Over 'Flu-Like Symptoms'

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is in the hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The 84-year-old lawmaker served as the Senate Republican leader for 18 years, the longest of either party. He announced in February 2025 that he would be resigning after the end of his current term.

From ABC News:

Sen. Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for evaluation after experiencing flu-like symptoms, his spokesperson said. “In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night," McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement. "His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving. He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.” McConnell, 84, who announced last February he would end his long tenure in the Senate at the end of the current term, was hospitalized in March 2023 for five days after suffering a concussion and a broken rib after a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel.

Here's a photograph of Mitch McConnell as a kid. The picture is in black and white because color photography had not yet been invented.



That's how old he is. He belongs in a nursing home. pic.twitter.com/b4JMghZlWV — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) February 3, 2026

Remember When:

Mitch McConnell FROZE UP-AGAIN!

One of the reasons ALL elected officials must have TERM LIMITS, not just the PRESIDENT‼️ pic.twitter.com/X5PGQmD6ji — Wolf_67 (@MJWFHM) February 3, 2026

McConnell has experienced a series of health issues due to his advanced age. In December 2024, he injured his wrist and face after falling at the U.S. Capitol building. He had been leaving a Senate Republican lunch meeting and was walking to the Senate floor when he fell to the ground, according to video footage that circulated on social media.

Mitch McConnell has been in the Senate for 40 years.



He doesn’t represent his constituents.



He’s clearly not mentally or physically capable of doing any of his duties as senator.



He’s the embodiment of everything wrong with Congress.



Term limits.pic.twitter.com/6KLWBEx4wp — C3 (@C_3C_3) February 4, 2026

His office announced that he suffered “a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist.” Doctors examined him shortly after the fall but they allowed him to continue working that day. He was later seen wearing a bandage on his face and a brace on his left wrist.

