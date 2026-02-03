House Votes to End the Partial Shutdown by a Razor-Thin Margin
Tipsheet

Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Charged for Murdering His Wife

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 03, 2026 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

William Stevenson, the 77-year-old ex-husband of former First Lady Jill Biden, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Linda Stevenson.

The New Castle County Police explained that officers responded to a domestic dispute call at Stevenson’s home in Oak Hill, Delaware on December 28, 2025, Fox News reported.

The police arrived a little after 11 p.m. and found 64-year-old Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room. They employed life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ reported that William Stevenson had called 911 and cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation. He was not facing charges at the time.

After an “extensive weeks-long investigation,” a grand jury indicted Stevenson on Monday, according to The Independent. Police arrested him the following day at his residence. He is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after he was unable to post $500,000 cash bail.

The authorities have not publicly identified Linda’s cause of death or the specific evidence that led to the charges against William. However, the first-degree murder charges suggests the authorities believe the killing was intentional.

Stevenson garnered public attention through his marriage to Jill Biden and his ownership of The Stone Balloon Club, a bar near University of Delaware. NBC News reported that he married Jill in February 1970 when she was an 18-year-old university student. They separated four years later and their divorce was finalized in 1975. Jill later married then-Senator Joe Biden in 1977. 

The couple had been married for almost four decades at the time of Linda’s death. Stevenson remains in custody awaiting his next court proceeding.

