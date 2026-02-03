Former NFL Player's Prediction About Trump Didn't Age Well

Chris Kluwe, a former punter for the Minnesota Vikings turned activist, made a prediction last year that has aged like cottage cheese left out in a Texas sun for six weeks.

During a February 21, 2025, appearance on CNN, Kluwe claimed the United States is emulating the path to Nazi Germany under President Donald Trump.

“I believe we're on the path that Nazi Germany went down under Hitler,” he said. “I say that as a political science and history major, as someone who has studied history.”

“The parallels are very, very clear,” Kluwe continued. “This administration is trying to erase trans people. This administration is trying to put obedience over duty to the country. This administration is trying to thrust our country into turmoil in order to reap power for themselves.”

The activist, who is currently running for California State Assembly, pointed out that “Hitler was elected too” and that “there were a lot of very good Germans who believed that Hitler was going to have their best interests in mind.”

Kluwe said “there are a lot of good Americans that think that Trump has their best interests in mind, but I am very confident that what this administration has shown — has already shown — that Trump does not have their best interests in mind.”

The former NFL player discussed how Hitler labeled Jews as “the problem” and promised to “get rid of them” to “make this country great.”

He compared it to Trump’s stance that “immigrants are the problem, trans people are the problem, we are going to get rid of them and that will make this country great.”

It wasn’t the only time Kluwe employed the leftist tactic of pretending Trump is the second coming of the Third Reich. During a Huntington Beach City Council meeting in the same month, he spoke against having a MAGA-themed plaque at the public library.

He said the MAGA movement “stands for trying to erase trans people from existence” and “resegregation and racism,” and “censorship and book bans.”

He criticized the Trump administration for canceling research on veteran suicide and slashing education funding.

He was arrested for engaging in “the time-honored American tradition of peaceful civil disobedience,” and walked toward the council dais. Police arrested him on charges of disturbing an assembly and held him for four hours in city jail. They released him without a citation.

What is amazing about folks on the left is that they can’t seem to oppose the Trump administration’s policies without pretending that he is Hitler. It’s like they can’t help themselves.

They know full well we are not heading into Nazi America. Yet, they still think this is an effective tactic even though it has failed over and over again.

