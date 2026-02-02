Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks MAGA, Says It 'Was All a Lie'

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the Trump administration and the MAGA movement, claiming it was “all a lie.”

During a recent interview with podcaster Kim Iversen, Greene lashed out at President Donald Trump, accusing him of failing to address the economic woes Americans are facing.

“MAGA is, I think, people are realizing, it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people,” Greene said.

Greene, who resigned from Congress in January after serving since 2021, accused the Trump administration of catering to “big, big donors” who contributed to Trump’s political action committees and personal projects like his $250 million White House ballroom rather than prioritizing everyday Americans.

“Those are the people that get the special favors, they get the government contracts, they get the pardons,” Greene said.

"I worry about the future that my children, who are Gen Z, will never be able to afford," Greene continued. "That whole generation, they probably won't be able to buy a house. They can't afford health insurance, they can't afford car insurance. Most of their jobs are gonna be replaced by AI. That's the stuff I care about."

Greene’s break with Trump and the America First movement started in November 2025 when she signed a bipartisan discharge petition to compel the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. Trump responded by labeling her a “traitor” and withdrawing his endorsement. Greene announced that she was resigning shortly after.

The president told reporters that the former lawmaker “has lost her way” and accused her of “catering to the other side.”

Greene has often criticized Trump for focusing on foreign policy. Trump defended his actions, pointing out that “my job as president has to be about the world, not just about local.”

Nevertheless, Greene has not backed down. "We've got civil war practically breaking out in Minnesota. Can we not care about that?" she said during the interview with Iversen. She also criticized Trump's threats against Iran and his military operations in Venezuela.

"No one cares about the foreign countries. No one cares about the never-ending amount of foreign leaders coming to the White House every single week," Greene told NBC News.

Much of Greene’s criticism has centered on the economy. She said the president is disconnected from average Americans.

"President Trump is a billionaire and the president of the United States. When he speaks to the camera and claims affordability is a hoax while downplaying inflation, he is addressing Americans who are struggling," Greene said in December 2025. She warned that Trump's claim that people’s complaints about economic problems are a "Democrat hoax" could cost Republicans the House in the 2026 midterm elections.

