‘Masks Off, Cameras On’: Congress Battles Over ICE Reforms

Members of Congress are debating several proposals for reforming federal immigration enforcement policy after two high-profile fatal shootings of American citizens by Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minneapolis.

Democrats put forth a series of bills to reform enforcement actions after the backlash against the shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. The incidents sparked a number of protests in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Senate Democrats rolled out three demands last week, according to Vox. First, they seek an end to “roving patrols” in which ICE officers carry out operations in cities without coordinating with local police. However, it’s worth noting that in states like Minnesota, local authorities are prohibited from working with ICE and Border Patrol to apprehend illegal immigrants.

If the Democrats want to fight for ICE reforms like body cameras and training, that's OK. The American people broadly agree that ICE has gone too far.



But if they instead decide to try to impeach Sec. Noem or shut the government shutdown, it will only harden divisions and turn… pic.twitter.com/8oynVaIJCU — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) January 29, 2026

This could change as border czar Tom Homan announced recently that the state agreed to have local law enforcement agencies contact ICE when they release illegal immigrants who have criminal records.

Next, Democrats are demanding accountability measures. This includes a universal code of conduct for federal agents when force is used.

Lastly, Democrats want transparency requirements. This includes a “masks off, body cameras on,” policy requiring officers to wear visible identification andd record their law enforcement operations.

I promised the people of Vermont that I would not support another penny for ICE unless there were fundamental reforms to how that agency operates, and tonight I kept my word. pic.twitter.com/YvJmRGcGeT — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 31, 2026

The New York Times noted that Democrats also want to prohibit arrests in sensitive locations like churches, schools, and hospitals. Under this proposal, agents would have to obtain warrants signed by judges before entering homes or apprehending illegal immigrants.

Republican lawmakers have balked at some of these ideas. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) called the measures “an underhanded way of effectively crippling our ability to enforce immigration laws.”

Others insisted that required judges to sign warrants could create delays in the process. Reuters reported that GOP lawmakers also oppose preventing officers from wearing masks, arguing that they are necessary for helping the avoid being targeted by violent criminals.

In the past 24 hours, ICE apprehended the very worst, including child rapists.



ICE is essential in deporting criminal migrants in our country.



The agency needs new leadership, significant reforms and the oversight to prevent another calamity like Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/ZX6LwpUex9 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) January 28, 2026

However, some Republicans might be amenable to some of the reforms. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said any reform deal must include legislation to crack down on sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with ICE.

Sen. Johnson indicated he might support requiring body cameras. When asked about the matter, he said, “Personally, I don’t have an issue with that.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) endorsed body camera requirements for immigration agents as well.

Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Thom Tillis have expressed support for this reform measure.

The House appropriations bill that was recently passed includes $20 million to outfit immigration officers with body cameras. Graham said that “some of the reforms to ICE and Border Patrol being advocated by Democrats make sense, like more training and body cameras.”

