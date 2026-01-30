Here's the GOP Senator Who Caused a Ruckus Regarding the Deal to Avert...
Of Course, the Liberal Media Had This Reaction to Don Lemon's Arrest
Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help...
VIP
Democrats Claim Trump Administration Will Use ICE as Voter Suppression Tool
Seattle Just Lost a CHOP Wrongful Death Lawsuit. Here's How Much the City...
Here's How Senator Warnock Described the Alex Pretti Vigil
Border Czar Tom Homan Reveals That ICE, FBI Have Located More Than 145,000...
VIP
Democrats Don't Understand 'Basic Economics'
Has Nick Shirley Discovered Even More Fraud in Minnesota
Ex-Google Engineer Convicted of Stealing AI Secrets for China in Landmark Espionage Case
This Texas Republican Congressional Candidate Is Asking for Amnesty for Illegals
Sitting Detroit Judge, Lawyer Allegedly Looted Vulnerable Wards
The White House Has Some Patriotic Plans to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday
Hackers Just Took Down This Massive ICE Doxxing Website
Tipsheet

The Protesters Who Crashed a Minneapolis Church Service Are Finding Out Why It Wasn't a Good Idea

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 30, 2026 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Federal agents arrested four more people on Friday morning in connection with a protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota, bringing the total number of arrests to eight.

Advertisement

Podcaster Don Lemon was among the new group of arrestees.

The arrests stem from a January 18 incident at Cities Church, in which 30 to 40 protesters crashed the Sunday service. They marched into the building chanting “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good.”

Lemon was present at the scene, covering the protest.

The demonstration was planned after protesters found out that one of the church’s pastors is the Acting Director of the St. Paul Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office. Churchgoers, including women and children, fled through a side door. The protest forced the church’s leadership to end the service early.

Each defendant faces charges of conspiracy to deprive rights under a federal law originally passed in 1871 to combat the Ku Klux Klan’s efforts to intimidate black Americans. 

Among those arrested are Georgia Fort, activist Trahern Jeen Crews, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, who is running for state senate, Fox News reported.

Recommended

Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help Him Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE MINNESOTA PRO-LIFE

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on social media that she personally ordered the arrests. “Make no mistake,” Bondi said in a video posted on X. “Under President Trump's leadership and this administration, you have the right to worship freely and safely. And if I haven't been clear already, if you violate that sacred right, we are coming after you.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on social media that she personally ordered the arrests, PBS reported. Both Lemon and Fort claim they were covering the protest as journalists, not participating in it. The first three arrests occurred on January 22, when authorities detained civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, St. Paul School Board member Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and activist William Kelly.

The church protest was a response to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by an ICE agent. The demonstrations in Minneapolis intensified after Border Patrol agents fatally shot Alex Pretti during an altercation.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help Him Matt Vespa
Seattle Just Lost a CHOP Wrongful Death Lawsuit. Here's How Much the City Has to Pay. Amy Curtis
Hackers Just Took Down This Massive ICE Doxxing Website Joseph Chalfant
Rubio Blasts Dem Senator As She Asks If Trump Will Follow the Geneva Convention Against Narco-Terrorists Dmitri Bolt
Has Nick Shirley Discovered Even More Fraud in Minnesota Dmitri Bolt
We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did CNN Mean to Say That About Don Lemon's Arrest...Because It Doesn't Help Him Matt Vespa
Advertisement