Tipsheet

We Know Who Might Be Funding Those Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 30, 2026 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

As federal authorities investigate who is providing funding to anti-ICE protesters in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, a key figure has emerged.

American millionaire Neville Roy Singham is believed to have donated substantial sums of money to some of the organizations that have organized the resistance to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions in the city, according to Fox News Digital. Singham is aligned with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and has advocated for the regime’s causes.

Earlier this week, a Fox News Digital investigation found several organizations are acting as lead voices in physically mobilizing agitators in Minneapolis, as well as communicating through multiple channels to encourage agitators to take to the streets in Minnesota and other cities. The Party for Socialism and Liberation and The People’s Forum are two of the core groups who allegedly have been behind facilitating and pushing agitators to organize on multiple occasions.

Both organizations are largely subsidized by American former tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, according to reports and congressional probes. Despite Singham facing federal investigations stretching back decades, a former federal prosecutor tells Fox News Digital that the multi-millionaire's move to China essentially shields him from being subpoenaed by U.S. authorities.

Singham, therefore, remains virtually untouchable as his dark money networks continue to wreak havoc on U.S. soil, the former prosecutor added.

Singham sold his IT consulting company in 2017 for $785 million and moved to Shanghai was the focus of a 2023 New York Times exposé that unveiled his alleged connections to the CCP and his determination to finance extremist groups to embolden his radical ideology. The Times reported that Singham has funneled over a quarter-billion dollars to dark money organizations in the U.S. with little to no footprints, and some of these organizations are vaguely named with office addresses under suspicious locations like general UPS mailboxes. 

The 71-year-old U.S. citizen turned Shanghai resident reportedly shares office space with the Maku Group, a Chinese media company that is funded by Singham and is associated with pro-CCP propaganda, including a mission to "tell China's story well."

Related:

CHINA COMMUNISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE RIOTS

The report notes that Singham ran afoul of federal law enforcement when the FBI investigated him for being “engaged in activities inimiacal to U.S. interests” in 1974. The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the millionaire in June 2025 over allegations that he also funded the anti-ICE riot in Los Angeles.

FBI Director Kash patel announced recenly that the Bureau is looking into those funding the unrest. Another group called Indivisible Twin cities has been involved in organizing protests. The organization has received millions of dollars from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

