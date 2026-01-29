Trump and Schumer Reportedly Close to a Deal That Would Avert a Shutdown,...
Minnesota Just Agreed to a Major Concession to the Trump Administration On Immigration Enforcement

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 29, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

White House border czar Tom Homan announced on Thursday that Minnesota county jails will begin sharing information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when they are scheduled to release illegal immigrants who have criminal backgrounds.

During a press conference, Homan explained that Attorney General Keith Ellison “has clarified for me that county jails may notify ICE of the release dates of criminal public safety risks so I can take custody upon the release from the jail.”

This announcement marks a significant shift in the state’s approach to working with federal immigration authorities. Previously, they refused to allow local law enforcement to collaborate with ICE and Border Patrol to apprehend and remove illegal immigrants — even those who committed violent crimes.

Homan said the Minnesota Department of Corrections has been consistently honoring ICE detainers and stressed that any reduction in the amount of federal agents in Minnesota would be contingent on the continued cooperation from state and local officials.

"As we see cooperation happen, then the redeployment will happen," he said.

President Donald Trump sent Homan to Minnesota earlier this week to replace Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, who had led Operation Metro Surge. The operation involved the deployment of 3,000 federal agents to the Minneapolis area.

ICE issued a memo on Monday explaining that the agency is shifting toward “targeted enforcement of individuals with a criminal background.” The memo emphasized that “ALL CALLS MUST HAVE A CRIMINAL NEXUS.”

The pivot came after two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens by Border Patrol and ICE agents. Renee Good was killed on January 7 by an ICE agents after she clipped him with her vehicle. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said she was trying to run the agent over. However, critics point to video footage appearing to show she was trying to escape the scene.

The second shooting was even more controversial. It occurred on Saturday when Border Patrol agents fatally shot Alex Pretti, who was filming officers conducting immigration enforcement operations in the area. Video footage shows Pretti getting between an officer and a woman he had shoved to the ground. At least six agents took Pretti to the ground and removed Pretti’s pistol from his holster before shooting him.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem characterized Pretti’s actions as an act of “domestic terrorism.” However, Pretti never brandished his firearm.

