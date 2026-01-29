Sen. Susan Collins Says ICE Ended 'Enhanced Operations' in Maine After Shootings

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced on Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stopped its operations in Maine.

In a post on X, Collins explained that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem “has informed me that ICE has ended its enhanced activities in the State of Maine.”

The lawmaker noted that “There are currently no ongoing or planned large-scale ICE operations here.

While the Department of Homeland Security does not confirm law enforcement operations, I can report that Secretary Noem has informed me that ICE has ended its enhanced activities in the State of Maine.



There are currently no ongoing or planned large-scale ICE operations here. I… https://t.co/kwWVYl7baV — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 29, 2026

In a previous post, Collins said she asked Noem to pause the enhanced operations because she believes “they should be reviewed and far more targeted in their scope.”

The lawmaker also “called for an independent investigation into the tragic shooting of Alex Pretti.”

I have spoken with the White House and with DHS Secretary Noem about the ICE operations. I asked Secretary Noem to pause the operations in both Maine and Minnesota. I believe they should be reviewed and far more targeted in their scope. I have also called for an independent… — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 27, 2026

Pretti was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday, sparking a citywide protest against federal immigration operations.

President Donald Trump replaced Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino and sent border czar Tom Homan to head immigration enforcement efforts in Minnesota, and appears to be revamping its approach to apprehending illegal immigrants.

From Politico:

The White House has sidelined controversial Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, sending border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis to calm tensions. And the Border Patrol agents involved in Pretti’s killing were placed on administrative leave. Administration officials have also distanced themselves from statements made in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, when Noem and others characterized Pretti as a “domestic terrorist.” Collins spoke with Noem on Monday and told reporters Tuesday that she urged the DHS secretary to pause the surge in Minnesota and Maine. Mills, who is running to replace Collins in the Senate, warned lawmakers in her State of the State address Tuesday that the ICE surge represented an attack on Democracy in Maine. “Today, I say to the people of Maine: We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced,” Mills said, to cheers from the Democratic side of the chamber. “And to anyone outside these halls, including any federal officials, I say: If you seek to harm Maine people, you will have to go through me first.”

Collins has expressed skepticism of ICE’s operations — especially in Maine. When DHS launched “Operation Catch of the Day” in the state earlier this month, it targeted about 1,400 illegal immigrants. Collins told reporters that she did not “see the rationale for a large number of ICE agents” in Maine.

