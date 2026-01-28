Tim Walz Just Met With Trump's Border Czar – Here's What He's Demanding

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently had a conversation with border czar Tom Homan, who was sent to the state to take over immigration enforcement actions.

After the meeting, Walz discussed his thoughts on the conversation with a reporter. “Tom Homan is a professional, which is a lot more than [Gregory] Bovino and [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem,” the governor said. “But look, I think the thing we said is we’re very clear about this, that we need these folks out of Minnesota, and we need justice for Renee Good and for Alex [Pretti.]”

Advertisement

Walz noted that there has been a “tone shift” from the Trump administration over the past few days. “I wish it was because of the horrific shooting, that somebody saw some morality, but I think it’s probably the press,” Walz said. “But with that being said, I’m not interested in a more efficient metro surge. I’m ready for them to get out of here, and I think that’s where Minnesotans are talking about.”

A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll conducted in December showed that 43 percent of Minnesotans approve of Trump’s immigration enforcement operations, compared to 53 percent who disapprove.

He explained that Homan called Walz after landing in Minnesota and set up a meeting for the next morning. “Look, I think that’s progress,” Walz said. “But they started this fire, so we’re not giving anybody credit for putting it out.”

Gov. Tim Walz refers to Tom Homan as a professional.



pic.twitter.com/obNDAdeWkS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2026

The White House sent Homan to Minnesota to take over immigration enforcement operations after the two fatal shootings involving ICE and Border Patrol agents. Bovino and Noem came under fire over claims that Pretti was “brandishing” a firearm and trying to “massacre” officers shortly after footage of the shooting went viral.

Today I met with Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and top law enforcement officials to discuss the issues on the ground in Minnesota. We all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets. While we don’t agree on everything, these meetings… — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) January 27, 2026

The video never showed Pretti holding his firearm and was disarmed before the agents shot him at least ten times. Trump reassigned Bovino out of Minnesota shortly after. During another interview, Trump suggested he is only “de-escalating a little bit.”

Homan has also met with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to find some common ground on how the federal government can enforce immigration laws.

Walz pressed for investigations into the shootings and a “swift, significant” reduction in the more than 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol officers the White House deployed under “Operation Metro Surge.”

Homan is pursuing a more “strategic deal” which involves reducing the number of agents in the state in exchange for the state transferring criminal illegal immigrants from Minnesota prisons and jails, honoring ICE detainers, and having local law enforcement assist ICE in tracking down and detaining criminals.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.