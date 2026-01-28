Notice What Links All of These Violent Confrontations With ICE Officers
Lindsey Graham Just Dropped Chilling Hint on What Trump Might Do Next in Iran

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 28, 2026 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday suggested that the Trump administration might take more aggressive action to help the people of Iran amid the government’s brutal crackdown on nationwide protests.

During an appearance with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Graham praised Trump’s approach to Iran, calling him “Reagan plus.” He said  the president is “a man of peace, but not to be trifled with.”

The senator said Trump sent a message to those protesting in Iran to “keep protesting, help is on the way.”

Graham pointed out that the Iranian regime “is the largest state sponsor of terrorism” and that “they killed probably 30,000 of their people.”

The lawmaker then stated, “Help will be on the way. I’m not going to say any more.”

Graham then pointed out that “the Mullahs in Iran are now trying to reach Donald Trump and make some last-minute deal.”

Graham’s remarks come amid speculation that the Trump administration might intervene militarily in the region. The White House ordered the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group into U.S. Central Command waters, which places it within striking distance of Iran.

President Trump announced on Wednesday that a “massive armada” is headed to Iran and that if Tehran does not agree to a new nuclear deal, any future strike would be “far worse” than the airstrikes he ordered in June 2025.

The show of force comes as Iran deals with the biggest protest movement in the nation’s history. The protests started in late December over economic grievances and quickly turned into an anti-regime uprising. The regime has killed between 6,000 and 20,000 people since the unrest began.

The Treasury Department has already taken action against the regime, ramping up sanctions targeting Iran’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers and associated front companies. 

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have both said they will not allow the U.S. to use their airspace, territory, or territorial waters to carry out airstrikes on Iran, Reuters reported. They have called for de-escalation out of concern that the conflict could spill out of Iran and into other parts of the Middle East.

