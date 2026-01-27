Tom Homan Just Announced Major Action Against Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis

Border czar Tom Homan announced on Tuesday that the government is creating a database of leftist anti-ICE protesters who impede the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

During an appearance on Fox News, Homan acknowledged that people have the right to protest the administration’s policies. “But when you cross the line…if you interfere, impede, or assault a police officer, you will be prosecuted,” he said. “One thing I’m pushing for right now…we’re going to make them famous. We’re going to put their face on TV. We’re going to let their employers in their neighborhoods, in their schools, know who these people are.”

Because, as you said, a lot of these people, they say they're taking time off work to protest. I bet you a lot of them are calling in sick. I bet you a lot of their employers don't know what they're doing. But we're going to make sure everybody knows who they are…They want to broadcast the ICE officer that was nearly killed all over the Internet. We're going to broadcast every one of these people we arrest.

Homan framed the move as a response to activists who dox ICE agents on the internet. Even before Homan made his remarks, federal immigration authorities in Minneapolis started developing an “intel collection” system that resembles such a database.

Federal officers have been “collecting personal information about protesters and agitators” in the city, according to CNN. In a memo to agents, ICE directed them to “capture all images, license plates, identifications, and general information on hotels, agitators, protesters, etc., so we can capture it all in one consolidated form.”

Agents can enter an individual’s information into the system even if they have not arrested them. The Brennan Center for Justice noted that ICE already “can trawl the internet for people holding anti-ICE views,” “track the locations where protesters and activists gather,” and employ facial recognition and other tools to build “detailed dossiers on people who are not suspected of any crime.”

This move comes after two controversial fatal shootings in Minneapolis that involved Border Patrol and ICE.

President Donald Trump told reporters that the Justice Department is “doing a big investigation” into the shooting of Alex Pretti. “I’m going to be watching over it and I want a very honorable and honest investigation and I have to see it myself,” he said.

Trump recently reshuffled the leadership of the Minneapolis immigration crackdown. He sent Homan to the area to take control of operations as Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino is expected to leave the city.

Protests intensified after the shootings, with police arresting about two dozen people last night outside a hotel.

