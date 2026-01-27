Here's What Trump Said About Whether Kristi Noem Will Resign

President Donald Trump affirmed on Tuesday that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will not be stepping down amid calls for her resignation.

A reporter asked Trump whether Noem would be resigning during a brief interaction in front of the White House. Trump answered, “No.”

The president continued, saying, “I think she’s doing a very good job.”

“The border is totally secure…we had a border that I inherited where millions of people were coming through,” he continued. “Now we have a border where no one is coming through. They come into our country only legally.”

Trump noted that former President Joe biden “caused this problem” because his administration “allowed tens of millions of people too come in.’

“Many were drug dealers, drug addicts, people from mental institutions” Trump added. “They allowed these people to violate our country, to come into our country.”

.@POTUS: "I think she's doing a very good job... the border is totally secure. You forget, we had a border that I inherited where millions of people were coming through. Now, we have a border where no one is coming through." https://t.co/kfMH83vQK2 pic.twitter.com/UaH7Cw4FS5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 27, 2026

The president’s remarks came as his administration continues to face criticism over two fatal shootings in Minneapolis involving Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Alex Pretti’s killing, in particular, sparked debate over how immigration enforcement agents are conducting their operations. Trump indicated that he wants to see “a very honorable and honest investigation” into the incident.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is said to be at risk of losing her job. pic.twitter.com/iUG5li1FSq — Remarks (@remarks) January 27, 2026

Both Republicans and Democrats have called on Noem to resign over the shootings. Democrats have threatened to initiate impeachment proceedings against her if she chooses to remain in her position or is not fired.

The number of co-sponsors for articles of impeachment have reached 140, The Hill reported.

Donald Trump must fire Kristi Noem immediately.



Or Democrats will initiate impeachment proceedings against her in the House.



We can do this the easy way or the hard way. pic.twitter.com/8ul9jytx1h — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 27, 2026

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) referred to Noem’s leadership of DHS as an “abject failure.” Moderate Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) urged Trump to “terminate Secretary Noem immediately,” pointing out that “lives have been lost” and “she is underming the core mission of DHS.”

Some Republicans have also lobbed criticism at the secretary. Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) slammed Noem’s “premature DHS response” to the Alex Pretti shooting that “came before all the facts were known and weakened confidence.”

Still, Noem is not without support. Several prominent Republican lawmakers have expressed confidence in her leadership. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised Trump’s decision

Rep. Pat Fallon (TX-4) slammed Democrats for threatening impeachment, calling it a “messaging exercise” and arguing that Noem “is doing her job at DHS.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-5) told Fox News Digital that the articles of imepachment were “a partisan stunt with no factual or constitutional basis.”

