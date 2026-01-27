Person Injured in Border Patrol-Involved Shooting in Arizona

A person is in critical condition after a Tuesday shooting involving Border Patrol agents near Arivaca, Arizona.

The authorities noted that the incident occurred about ten miles from the Mexican border. Emergency responders from the Santa Rita Fire District arrived at the scene Tuesday morning and transported the injured person to a regional trauma center, according to KGUN9.

The individual is in custody while receiving medical treatment. The authorities have not yet released the person’s identity or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that the shooting involved Border Patrol, but did not indicate how many people were part of the incident. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not yet released a statement.

This shooting is the third shooting involving federal immigration agencies within the past two weeks. The incidents have sparked a firestorm of debate over the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Earlier this month, Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Video footage appears to show the agent opening fire on Good after she clipped him with her vehicle. DHS said Good was trying to run the officer over, but critics argue that she was merely trying to flee the scene.

A little over two weeks later, Border Patrol agents fatally shot Alex Pretti,, a 37-year-old ICU nurse in Minneapolis. Pretti was recording the agents as they conducted immigration enforcement actions in the city.

The footage shows Pretti stepping between an officer and a woman who had been shoved to the ground. Multiple agents tackled him to the ground and took Pretti’s gun from his holster before shooting him at least ten times.

DHS officials claimed Pretti “approached” officers with a handgun and “reacted violently.” However, the video shows he never had his firearm in his hand at any point during the altercation. There has been speculation that his pistol could have gone off on its own when one of the officers disarmed Pretti, which prompted the officers to shoot.

These shootings happened against the backdrop of aggressive immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis and other major cities. Members of the community and leftist agitators have organized a resistance against ICE and Border Patrol, filming agents as they carry out their duties and warning people of their presence in their neighborhoods.

Democratic politicians have railed against the Trump administration’s immigration policies, demanding that they leave Minneapolis.

