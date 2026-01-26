Here's What Schumer and Company Are Demanding to Avoid Another Government Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is calling on Republican lawmakers to avoid another government shutdown by removing funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Advertisement

His demand comes after two high-profile fatal shootings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis this month.

Schumer released a statement on Sunday saying, “What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling—and unacceptable in any American city.”

“Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE,” Schumer continued. “I will vote no. “Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”

What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling—and unacceptable in any American city. Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 24, 2026

Other Democrats are taking issue with how much money to allocate to DHS as Congress looks to pass a big funding bill to avoid another partial government shutdown at the end of the month.

The House already passed a package that would send about $64.4 billion to DHS. This includes about $10 billion to ICE, which is about the same as current levels.

Only seven House Democrats joined Republicans to pass the bill. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said they opposed the measure because it lacks meaningful limits on ICE activity.

This is abhorrent. The 4th amendment is the law of the land, and you need a warrant to enter people’s homes.



The courts must step in immediately and ICE must leave our cities. pic.twitter.com/OwCY1pJvLX — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 23, 2026

The debate over DHS funding intensified after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis. Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine (VA), Patty Murray (WA), Mark Warner (VA), and independent Angus King (ME).

Without Democrat support, the Senate will not be able to pass the funding bill because it requires 60 votes to move forward. This could mean the federal government is headed for another shutdown.

Democrats claim their objective isn’t to defund border security completely, but to place limits on how ICE and DHS operate when they are carrying out immigration enforcement actions. They are pushing for body cameras for agents, more power for internal watchdogs, and specific “guardrails” to prevent abuses.

Schumer and company wish to take up DHS funding in a different bill so that the government can remain in operation as lawmakers debate the immigration enforcement issue.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.