Tipsheet

Trump’s Message Sparked Something in Iran the Mullahs Didn’t See Coming

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 23, 2026 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When President Donald Trump told Iranian protesters to “save the names of the killers and abusers” in the regime, they took his exhortation to heart.

Trump posted a message on Truth Social on January 12 encouraging Iranians to document the names of officials and allies who are helping the regime continue oppressing the people. “Keep protesting,” Trump wrote, noting that the officials “will pay a big price” and assuring the people that “Help is on the way.”

The Iranian people have responded, and they are using technology to do it. Tech-savvy citizens created an online database called Mozdoryab, a Farsi-language website that translates roughly to “mercenary finder.”

The platform allows users to upload photos, videos, and detailed information about individuals they believe are colluding with the Islamic Republic.

Here’s how it works: Users submit images and background details about regime supporters, including propagandists, informants, and officials. The site employs AI facial recognition technology to identify the faces from crowd images and video footage.

Other users review the submissions and vote on whether the individual is truly a “mozdur,” (regime mercenary). This process is aimed at preventing false allegations.

Once there is enough information proving the individual is a regime supporter, they become part of the permanent, searchable record. 

Pro-opposition figures like Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi have promoted the site, describing it as the “Iranian National Revolution.”

Iranians are also using other methods to identify their oppressors. Earlier this month, protesters began marking the homes of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials. This helped protesters find out where to stage their demonstrations and could also promote accountability if the regime falls.

It’s a risky move. But it appears the Iranian citizenry has had enough — and are willing to put their lives on the line to destroy this regime.

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground remains ominous. The regime has killed tens of thousands of protesters, according to various estimates. It has arrested many more.

The Trump administration sent a naval strike force to the region after threatening the regime with military intervention if it continues killing its own citizens. The president is reportedly pushing his aides to develop a list of options for “decisive” military actions the U.S. can take against the Islamic Republic — including those aimed at toppling the regime.

