Tipsheet

This Is What Eric Swalwell Will Do to ICE Agents If He Becomes California's Next Governor

Jeff Charles
January 23, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-14) said that if he is elected governor, he will make ICE officers “unhirable” in the state.

During a Wednesday interview with MeidasTouch’s Katie Phang, he explained his plan to prevent ICE agents from working for California’s government.

“As governor, I'll use my emergency powers and I'll tell every state agency, we are not, as a policy, hiring ICE agents,” he said. “Because right now, these guys doing this work, it's a decision. No one's holding a gun and saying, ‘You have to work for ICE.’ When I'm governor, if you're still working for ICE, you haven't got the message that no one's asking you to do this, you won't be hired in the state.”

The lawmaker stressed that this policy is “part of an approach that says either we can be on our heels as the most vulnerable in our community, or we can make them react and go on offense.”

He further stated that he “can’t take on any other crisis until I do that first part of the job, which is to be a fighter protector for Californians.”

The candidate has also vowed to revoke California driver’s licenses for residents who work for ICE — especially those who wear masks while conducting their enforcement operations. At the Empowerment Congress California Governor Forum, he said ICE agents are “going to lose their immunity” and that “they won’t be able to drive.”

Yet, California currently issues driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants under a law passed in 2013. 

Swalwell has also declared he would direct state and local law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute ICE agents under California criminal statutes and would use “every power” available to charge agents with”battery, false imprisonment, and murder” if they engage in misconduct.

In other interviews, he has characterized ICE’s actions as “kidnapping” and “assault” and suggested they could face state charges.

The most recent polling coming from Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics in December show a tight race between the candidates. Republican Sheriff Chad Bianco currently leads the pack at 13 percent support with Swalwell slightly trailing at 12 percent. Republican Steve Hilton also maintains 12 percent support while former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter brings up the rear at 11 percent.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

