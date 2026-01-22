Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to...
Don Lemon Walks Free While Someone Else Takes the Fall in Church Protest...
Iran's Struggle for Freedom: An Expert's Inside Look
America's Murder Rate Plummeted in 2025 and No One Can Fully Explain It
Watch This Democrat Lawmaker Make a Fool of Himself Defending Jack Smith
Nick Shirley Gave Opening Remarks at the House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Fraud....
DHS: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Will Be Rearrested and Deported to Algeria
Jacob Frey Doesn't Seem to Care That He's Under DOJ Investigation for Impeding...
VIP
On the Anniversary of Roe, Democrats Promise to Keep Harming Women
Sunny Hostin Wants Criminal Illegal Immigrants to Sue President Trump for Defamation
Alleged Minneapolis Church Mob Ringleader Went on CNN Last Night. Here's What She...
The Trump Administration Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End...
President Trump Formally Charters the Board of Peace in Davos As His Gaza...
Gavin Newsom Poses With His Sugar Daddy Alex Soros
Tipsheet

Trump Names the Republicans He Trusts With His Legacy in Interview With Katie Pavlich

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 22, 2026 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

During the second part of President Donald Trump’s interview with NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich, the president discussed the furor over his new White House ballroom, his possible successor, and his presidency.

Advertisement

Pavlich asked Trump about the status of the ballroom’s construction. Trump explained that the new structure would solve a real problem. “The White House was never built with a big room,” he said. “When we have a big guest here, they build a tent out on the lawn, and if it rains, you’re in deep trouble.”

The ballroom is designed to hold between 5,000 and 6,000 people and features bulletproof glass, drone-proof ceilings, and high ceilings. Trump stated that future presidential inaugurations could take place inside the ballroom instead of outdoors in freezing temperatures in January.

"It's too cold. Number two, it gets unsafe out there," Trump said about outdoor events and the potential for political violence. 

Democrats complained about the ballroom project, arguing that the cost constitutes wasteful government spending when other programs need funding.

Trump also discussed the threat of political violence, referring to the two assassination attempts against him and the assassination of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. When asked about the issue, he noted that the risk of assassination is higher for a sitting president.

Recommended

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY WHITE HOUSE

"If you're a race car driver, one-tenth of one percent die. If you're a bull rider, one-tenth of one percent die. If you're a president, it's 5.2 percent," he explained.

Still, Trump remains confident about his security. "I don't worry about it. We have great people, and I feel that we're in good shape," he said.

Political violence has intensified over recent years, fueled by heightened polarization and online radicalization. Extremist-related murders fell for three consecutive years, from 28 in 2022 to 13 in 2025. But 2025 surpassed that total, with just 15 such attacks reported just in the first six weeks.

Threats against public officials have reached record levels. Federal law enforcement made 180 arrests in 2024, which is the highest in over ten years. Capitol Police investigated over 10,000 possible threats against lawmakers. 

Pavlich asked why Trump sought a second term even with the threat of violence. “I love doing it because we’re doing a great job,” Trump replied. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. Our country has turned around.”

The president further stated that “if Kamala [Harris] won the election, this country would have been, even by now, one year, it would have been finished. We wouldn’t be a country.”

Advertisement

When Pavlich asked about which Republican figure might succeed him in the Oval Office, Trump said, “We certainly have a good bench” and “some very talented people.”

"JD [Vance] has been great. Marco [Rubio] has been great. Scott [Bessent] has been great," Trump said. "I could name 20 people that are phenomenal."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Nick Shirley Gave Opening Remarks at the House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Fraud. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Watch This Democrat Lawmaker Make a Fool of Himself Defending Jack Smith Jeff Charles
Don Lemon Walks Free While Someone Else Takes the Fall in Church Protest Case Jeff Charles
DHS: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Will Be Rearrested and Deported to Algeria Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement