Trump Names the Republicans He Trusts With His Legacy in Interview With Katie Pavlich

During the second part of President Donald Trump’s interview with NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich, the president discussed the furor over his new White House ballroom, his possible successor, and his presidency.

Pavlich asked Trump about the status of the ballroom’s construction. Trump explained that the new structure would solve a real problem. “The White House was never built with a big room,” he said. “When we have a big guest here, they build a tent out on the lawn, and if it rains, you’re in deep trouble.”

The ballroom is designed to hold between 5,000 and 6,000 people and features bulletproof glass, drone-proof ceilings, and high ceilings. Trump stated that future presidential inaugurations could take place inside the ballroom instead of outdoors in freezing temperatures in January.

"It's too cold. Number two, it gets unsafe out there," Trump said about outdoor events and the potential for political violence.

Democrats complained about the ballroom project, arguing that the cost constitutes wasteful government spending when other programs need funding.

Trump also discussed the threat of political violence, referring to the two assassination attempts against him and the assassination of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. When asked about the issue, he noted that the risk of assassination is higher for a sitting president.

"If you're a race car driver, one-tenth of one percent die. If you're a bull rider, one-tenth of one percent die. If you're a president, it's 5.2 percent," he explained.

Still, Trump remains confident about his security. "I don't worry about it. We have great people, and I feel that we're in good shape," he said.

Political violence has intensified over recent years, fueled by heightened polarization and online radicalization. Extremist-related murders fell for three consecutive years, from 28 in 2022 to 13 in 2025. But 2025 surpassed that total, with just 15 such attacks reported just in the first six weeks.

Threats against public officials have reached record levels. Federal law enforcement made 180 arrests in 2024, which is the highest in over ten years. Capitol Police investigated over 10,000 possible threats against lawmakers.

Pavlich asked why Trump sought a second term even with the threat of violence. “I love doing it because we’re doing a great job,” Trump replied. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. Our country has turned around.”

The president further stated that “if Kamala [Harris] won the election, this country would have been, even by now, one year, it would have been finished. We wouldn’t be a country.”

When Pavlich asked about which Republican figure might succeed him in the Oval Office, Trump said, “We certainly have a good bench” and “some very talented people.”

"JD [Vance] has been great. Marco [Rubio] has been great. Scott [Bessent] has been great," Trump said. "I could name 20 people that are phenomenal."

