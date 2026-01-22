Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to...
Iran's Struggle for Freedom: An Expert's Inside Look
Trump Names the Republicans He Trusts With His Legacy in Interview With Katie...
America's Murder Rate Plummeted in 2025 and No One Can Fully Explain It
Watch This Democrat Lawmaker Make a Fool of Himself Defending Jack Smith
Nick Shirley Gave Opening Remarks at the House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Fraud....
DHS: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Will Be Rearrested and Deported to Algeria
Jacob Frey Doesn't Seem to Care That He's Under DOJ Investigation for Impeding...
VIP
On the Anniversary of Roe, Democrats Promise to Keep Harming Women
Sunny Hostin Wants Criminal Illegal Immigrants to Sue President Trump for Defamation
Alleged Minneapolis Church Mob Ringleader Went on CNN Last Night. Here's What She...
The Trump Administration Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End...
President Trump Formally Charters the Board of Peace in Davos As His Gaza...
Gavin Newsom Poses With His Sugar Daddy Alex Soros
Tipsheet

Don Lemon Walks Free While Someone Else Takes the Fall in Church Protest Case

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 22, 2026 2:15 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

It looks like podcaster Don Lemon isn’t going to face any consequences for his role in the disruption of a church service in Minnesota.

A judge refused to charge Lemon in connection with the protest, according to The Associated Press.

Advertisement

A magistrate judge rejected federal prosecutors’ bid to charge journalist Don Lemon related to the church protest, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation.

Lemon was among those on Sunday who entered the church in St. Paul, where a local official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement serves as a pastor. Lemon has said he has no affiliation to the organization that organized the protest and was there chronicling as a journalist.

“Once the protest started in the church we did an act of journalism which was report on it and talk to the people involved, including the pastor, members of the church and members of the organization,” Lemon said in a video posted on social media. “That’s it. That’s called journalism.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what the Justice Department would do after the magistrate judge’s rejection. But authorities could gather more facts and return to a magistrate judge to again seek a criminal complaint or they could seek an indictment against Lemon before a grand jury.

CNN, which fired Lemon in 2023, first reported that the judge’s decision.

Recommended

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS CNN ICE

Lemon was present at the church when the protesters interrupted the service. The incident occurred after the protesters learned that one of the church’s pastors was the acting field office director with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The protesters wandered through the sanctuary, chanting anti-ICE slogans and speaking out against the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer.

Lemon livestreamed the protest and encouraged those involved.

However, not all of those involved in the demonstration were let off the hook. The judge approved charges against Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and former president of the Minnesota NAACP chapter. The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested her days after the protest. She is facing a charge for conspiracy against rights, a federal civil rights felony, according to The Washington Post.

Chauntyll Louisa Allen, a member of the St. Paul School Board and founder of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities, is also facing charges, however the nature of the allegations has not yet been revealed.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Trump Names the Republicans He Trusts With His Legacy in Interview With Katie Pavlich Jeff Charles
Nick Shirley Gave Opening Remarks at the House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Fraud. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Watch This Democrat Lawmaker Make a Fool of Himself Defending Jack Smith Jeff Charles
DHS: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Will Be Rearrested and Deported to Algeria Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement