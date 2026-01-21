Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming
Tipsheet

We Now Know What Happened With That DHS Officer-Involved Shooting in CA

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 21, 2026 2:46 PM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem provided an update on a shooting in Compton, California, that involved a DHS officer.

“At 7:05AM PST, DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Compton, California, to arrest a violent criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, William Eduardo Moran Carballo, who is involved in a human smuggling operation and has two prior arrests for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant,” Noem wrote in a post on X. “An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal in 2019.”

In a dangerous attempt to evade arrest, this criminal illegal alien weaponized his vehicle and rammed law enforcement. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots. The criminal illegal alien was not hit and attempted to flee on foot. He was successfully apprehended by law enforcement. The illegal alien was not injured, but a CBP officer was injured. 

These dangerous attempts to evade arrest have surged since sanctuary politicians, including Governor Newsom, have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest and provided guides advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest. Our officers are now facing a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks.

This situation is evolving, and more information is forthcoming.

This comes after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota took place. DHS alleged that Good attempted to strike an ICE agent with her vehicle, who opened fire shortly after. The incident garnered national attention with people debating the justification for the shooting.

CALIFORNIA CRIME DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The Minneapolis incident sparked protests throughout the city. In one instance, leftist agitators crashed a local church service because one of its pastors was affiliated with ICE.

DHS and ICE ramped up operations in Compton in June 2025 during large-scale immigration enforcement sweeps across Los Angeles County. The authorities arrested at least 118 illegal immigrants in the city, which prompted protests.

Compton, which is about 70 percent Hispanic, became a significant focal point of the backlash against the arrests. Protests became violent in several instances, with protesters setting vehicles on fire and engaging in other forms of property destruction.

Police arrested more than 850 people across Los Angeles County because of the demonstrations. President Donald Trump mobilized 2,000 California National Guard troops to suppress the unrest. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that the deployment violated the Posse Comitatus Act, arguing that there had been “no rebellion, nor was civilian law enforcement unable to respond to the protests and enforce the law.”

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

