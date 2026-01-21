Will Trump Use Military Action to Seize Greenland? It Seems We Have Our...
Did Hawaii Just Use a Racist 'Black Code' to Justify Its Gun Control...
Trump Is About to Cross Iran's Red Line – the Regime Should Be...
Guess Where Students for Justice in Palestine Is Getting Its Talking Points From
Bait and Switch: One Group Claims It's Found a Way to Occupy the...
Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back...
Harmeet Dhillon Warns Virginia: DEI Is DOA
VIP
Bari Weiss Needs to Nuke the 'Standards Held by Veteran Journalists'
Hoo Boy: CNN Panelist Issued a Retraction After Defaming President Trump Twice
Roy Cooper Attacks Health Insurers As Campaign Takes Industry Donations
ICE Doesn’t Need Permission
Erika Kirks Turns to This Law to Speed Up the Trial of Her...
Mamdani Dodges Question on Racist Posts by Top Administration Appointees
Howard Lutnick Slams Globalization at the World Economic Forum
Tipsheet

Federal Agent Involved in Shooting Amid Anti-ICE Tensions

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 21, 2026 12:31 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A shooting involving a Homeland Security or Border Patrol officer reportedly took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

Nobody was harmed during the incident, which comes amid increased tensions between federal immigration enforcement agencies and communities across the country.

Advertisement

From ABC 7:

A shooting involving a federal agent on Wednesday morning in Willowbrook prompted a large response from local and federal authorities.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the U.S. Border Patrol or Department of Homeland Security was involved in the shooting near the intersection of 126th Street and Mona Boulevard.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., the Border Patrol informed the Sheriff's Department that the agency was conducting an operation in the area, according to the LASD. The shooting occurred shortly afterward.

No one was struck by gunfire, the sheriff's spokesperson told ABC7, adding that all suspects targeted by the operation were detained and all officers were accounted for.

The full details of the incident have not yet been publicized.

This incident follows another shooting that occurred in Northridge when a 43-year-old man named Keith Porter was shot and killed by an off-duty ICE agent on New Year’s Eve, according to ABC 7. Authorities said the agent fired after the man pointed a rifle at him. DHS said the officer first heard gunfire near his apartment and went outside where he “encountered Porter holding a long rifle.”

Recommended

Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back in His Place. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER BORDER PATROL DHS ICE LOS ANGELES

Porter “fired three rounds at the officer before he died,” according to DHS. 

Family members and community activists called the shooting murder and demanded justice. Activists, including Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah said, “You don’t just get to murder people, because you don’t like what they’re doing or how they are doing or how they’re celebrating.”

They allege that Porter was firing his gun to celebrate the New Year.

The Willowbrook incident occurred amid escalating tensions between Los Angeles County officials and federal immigration enforcement agencies. Just days before the shooting, the LA County Board of Supervisors unanimously directed county attorneys to draft an ordinance that would create “ICE-free zones.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back in His Place. Amy Curtis
Bait and Switch: One Group Claims It's Found a Way to Occupy the Anti-ICE Protesters Amy Curtis
Guess Where Students for Justice in Palestine Is Getting Its Talking Points From Amy Curtis
Trump Is About to Cross Iran's Red Line – the Regime Should Be Terrified Jeff Charles
Hoo Boy: CNN Panelist Issued a Retraction After Defaming President Trump Twice Amy Curtis
Check Out Justice Brown Jackson's Latest Judicial Word Salad Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Newsom Called Bessent 'Smug.' The Treasury Secretary Had No Issue Putting Him Back in His Place. Amy Curtis
Advertisement