Trump Rails Against Ilhan Omar, Says She Should Be Imprisoned

President Donald Trump on Sunday blasted Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) for her criticisms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) operations in Minnesota.

Advertisement

“There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Fake ‘Congresswoman’ Ilhan Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know. She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In a prior post, Trump said ICE “is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country” and asked why Minnesota’s government is fighting the White House’s efforts to remove them. “Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community?” he wrote. “The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists.”

He claimed Omar and Gov. Tim Walz “don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State!”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Omar came under fire for remarks she made during a recent event in St. Paul where she compared ICE’s conduct to abuses that occur in Somalia. “The one place where we thought we would never experience this is the U.S. goddamn states.”

The White House’s rapid response account on X slammed Omar for her comments. “There is no circumstance in which she should refer to our country in this way,” the post read. “It is beyond disrespectful — it is appalling, disgusting, and SICK.”

.@IlhanMN refers to our great country as the "U.S. G*ddamn States."



There is no circumstance in which she should refer to our country in this way. It is beyond disrespectful — it is appalling, disgusting, and SICK. SHAME ON HER! pic.twitter.com/NYrTG8NFxm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 18, 2026

Omar also accused ICE of acting like “a paramilitary force” and carrying out its operations without proper legal authority. She said “dozens of U.S. citizens have been taken into custoday and released hour later” without any charges being filed and suggested they were arresting people without warrants or legal justification.

The lawmaker further stated that ICE has been engaging in “blatant racial profiling” by going after young men who appear to be Somali. She slammed the agency for conducting “door-to-door operations with guns drawn” in Minneapolis and referring to its behavior as “state-sanctioned violence.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.