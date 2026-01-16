Watch Tim Walz Make a Fool Out of Himself Again

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is having a hard time as of late amid revelations regarding the rampant fraud plaguing his state and his clashes with the Trump administration over immigration enforcement.

Now, the governor has released a video in which he made a lofty appeal to the public to show that he’s not such a bad guy after all.

“Minnesotans believe in the rule of law, and Minnesotans believe in the dignity of all people,” Walz said in the video. “We're a place where there's room for everybody, no matter who you are or who you love or where you came from. A place where we feed our kids, we take care of our neighbors, and we look out for those in the shadows of life.”

Walz said Minnesota is “an island of decency in a country being driven towards cruelty” and that it will “remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, of peace.”

“And tonight I come before you simply to ask, don't let anyone take that away from us. Thank you. Protect each other, and may God bless the people of Minnesota,” the governor concluded.

Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace. pic.twitter.com/cUz9Tm5Tur — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 15, 2026

This message comes as Walz continues to face criticism over the state’s fraud scandal. Several media reports have documented how various organizations abused federal welfare programs to enrich themselves and nefarious actors.

At the heart of the controversy is a nonprofit organization called Feeding Our Future, which fraudulently claimed millions in COVID-relief money for fake meal programs. Even when state officials saw the red flags, they kept approving the money.

Let’s break this down:



“Decency” = feminine hygiene products in the boys room in public schools.



“Justice” = immigrants get to enter the country illegally, defraud both local and national taxpayers of billions, while local officials defend the fraudsters while inciting violence… https://t.co/dfuW7hV3yj — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) January 16, 2026

It was later revealed that Feeding Our Future was one cog in a massive fraud machine. It’s estimated that fraudsters stole up to $9 billion in taxpayer funds by defrauding government welfare programs.

It’s also worth mentioning that while Walz has tried to strike a more conciliatory tone lately, his past statements show that this is nothing more than politicking. He indicated that Republicans and Democrats should try to lower the temperature when it comes to political discourse. Yet, he has described the GOP as a “cult,” referred to Republicans as “weird as hell” and labeled President Donald Trump a “fascist.”

Walz announced earlier this month that he will not seek re-election. Instead, he will focus on serving Minnesotans for the rest of his term before descending into obscurity. But this latest PR move isn’t doing him any favors.

