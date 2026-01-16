These Democrat States Are Declaring War on ICE
Putin Ally Threatens Nuclear War Against Europe If This Happens
This Doctor Mailed Abortion Pills to Louisiana. Now This Democrat Governor Is Protecting...
VIP
No More Taxes Until the Fraud Stops
CNN Guest Tries Accusing ICE of Nazi Recruitment Tactics, Makes a Fool of...
Germany Finally Admits Trump Was Right About Energy
New York's Mamdani Doubles Down on Race-Based Government Policy
Left-Wing Mobs in Minneapolis Now Stopping Cars and Interrogating Civilians
'A Viable Option:' Calls for Trump to Invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota...
‘They Are Killing Their Own Children’: Iranian Commander’s Daughter Speaks Out Amid Nation...
Trump Threatens to Tariff Countries Opposing His Effort to Control Greenland
Pentagon Leaker Charged for Possessing Classified Documents on the Venezuela Raid
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Gifts President Trump Her Nobel Peace Prize
Fraud and the ‘Fundamental Transformation’ of America
Tipsheet

Watch Tim Walz Make a Fool Out of Himself Again

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 16, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is having a hard time as of late amid revelations regarding the rampant fraud plaguing his state and his clashes with the Trump administration over immigration enforcement.

Advertisement

Now, the governor has released a video in which he made a lofty appeal to the public to show that he’s not such a bad guy after all.

“Minnesotans believe in the rule of law, and Minnesotans believe in the dignity of all people,” Walz said in the video. “We're a place where there's room for everybody, no matter who you are or who you love or where you came from. A place where we feed our kids, we take care of our neighbors, and we look out for those in the shadows of life.”

Walz said Minnesota is “an island of decency in a country being driven towards cruelty” and that it will “remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, of peace.”

“And tonight I come before you simply to ask, don't let anyone take that away from us. Thank you. Protect each other, and may God bless the people of Minnesota,” the governor concluded.

This message comes as Walz continues to face criticism over the state’s fraud scandal. Several media reports have documented how various organizations abused federal welfare programs to enrich themselves and nefarious actors.

At the heart of the controversy is a nonprofit organization called Feeding Our Future, which fraudulently claimed millions in COVID-relief money for fake meal programs. Even when state officials saw the red flags, they kept approving the money.

Recommended

Pentagon Leaker Charged for Possessing Classified Documents on the Venezuela Raid Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

COVID-19 GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY TIM WALZ

It was later revealed that Feeding Our Future was one cog in a massive fraud machine. It’s estimated that fraudsters stole up to $9 billion in taxpayer funds by defrauding government welfare programs.

It’s also worth mentioning that while Walz has tried to strike a more conciliatory tone lately, his past statements show that this is nothing more than politicking. He indicated that Republicans and Democrats should try to lower the temperature when it comes to political discourse. Yet, he has described the GOP as a “cult,” referred to Republicans as “weird as hell” and labeled President Donald Trump a “fascist.”

Walz announced earlier this month that he will not seek re-election. Instead, he will focus on serving Minnesotans for the rest of his term before descending into obscurity. But this latest PR move isn’t doing him any favors.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pentagon Leaker Charged for Possessing Classified Documents on the Venezuela Raid Dmitri Bolt
These Democrat States Are Declaring War on ICE Jeff Charles
Germany Finally Admits Trump Was Right About Energy Amy Curtis
‘They Are Killing Their Own Children’: Iranian Commander’s Daughter Speaks Out Amid Nationwide Protests Dmitri Bolt
CNN Guest Tries Accusing ICE of Nazi Recruitment Tactics, Makes a Fool of Himself Instead Amy Curtis
Putin Ally Threatens Nuclear War Against Europe If This Happens Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pentagon Leaker Charged for Possessing Classified Documents on the Venezuela Raid Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement