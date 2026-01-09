Trump Says He Is Concerned About the Midterm Elections

President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledged that Republicans might lose at least one chamber of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Earlieer this week, the president warned Republican leaders that if Democrats retake the House, they will try to impeach him again. Just days after, Trump sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and discussed the upcoming races. He noted that “the sitting president always loses the midterm, even if they’ve performed well.”

Advertisement

"Historically, whether a Democrat or Republican is in office, the sitting president tends to lose the midterm elections, regardless of their performance. It's almost a certainty," Trump added.

The president further noted that over the past 150 years, the dominant party has only maintained control after midterms four times. He indicated that there is “something psychologically at play with voters” and theorized that “they desire a check on power.”

“[I]f we don't win the midterms, they'll find a reason to impeach me—I'll get impeached,” Trump says after bombing Iran, botching the Epstein files, overthrowing Maduro, and unnecessarily handing so much ammo and the populist energy back to the left

pic.twitter.com/9mPWLshiXr — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) January 6, 2026

Other Republican leaders have sounded the alarm for their party’s chances of retaining control of Congress after November.

The GOP majority in the House shrunk to only 218-213 after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned this week and the unexpected death of Rep. Doug LaMalfa on January 6.

President Trump gives Hannity of Fox News an interview on January 8, 2026. Trump is great in it. Trump is always great. pic.twitter.com/8QtcVWhvk9 — Shannon Ford 🇺🇸 (@shannonfordUSA) January 9, 2026

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1) told Newsmax on Wednesday that she is not confident her party has “done enough” to advance Trump’s agenda and noted that time is running short. “I feel like we could do a lot more. We don't have a lot of time to, I believe, implement all of Donald Trump's agenda," she said.

Republican strategist Karl Rove warned in December that “the administration is making mistakes that could result in a nasty 2026 midterm defeat for President Trump’s party.”

At least 25 House Republicans indicated they are not running for reelection in 2026, which could negatively impact the GOP’s hold on the lower chamber in the near future.

A November poll showed Democrats leading the generic House ballot 47 percent to 42 percent. Independents broke for Democrats by about 16 points, according to the poll.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.