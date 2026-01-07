Marco Rubio Has Informed Congress That Trump Wants to Buy Greenland
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Better Prepare for Some Bad Press After...
VIP
Texas Teachers Union Sues Over Investigations Into Posts About Charlie Kirk
Iran's Crown Prince Just Made a Huge Statement Amid Protests Against Islamic Regime
FBI Says It Foiled Another ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Attack at School
Jacob Frey Blames ICE for Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis
Another Member of the Somalian Government Owns a Minnesota 'Healthcare' Company
Keith Ellison Calls Massive Fraud ‘Not Serious’ After Audio of Him Helping Fraudsters...
Report: ICE Agents Involved in Shooting in South Minneapolis
Dr. Oz Puts Tim Walz on Notice Over 'Deep Rot' of Minnesota's Medicaid...
U.S. Also Seized a Sanctioned Dark Fleet Motor Tanker in the Caribbean This...
In Honor of January 6, Gavin Newsom Reminds Everyone He's an Election Denier
VIP
Women Beware the 'Judgement-Free Zone'
The Donroe Doctrine: Trump’s Fusion of Prosperity and Power
Tipsheet

Lindsey Graham Just Told Iran's Regime Exactly What Trump Will Do If It Kills More Protesters

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 07, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) issued a threat to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as tens of thousands of protesters participated in protests against the regime.

Advertisement

Iran’s government has taken harsh measures to punish those participating in the demonstrations, which kicked off in late December. Graham, who has been a major proponent of military intervention in the region, discussed the protests during an appearance on Fox News. 

“All the people who are protesting for the Palestinians, where are you today standing behind the people of Iran or trying to throw over the Ayatollah, who's a religious Nazi, who killed a 16-year-old girl for not wearing a head cover on a bus, who's tortured, raped, and maimed the population, who is the largest state sponsor of terrorism on the planet?” Graham said.

The lawmaker noted that the Iranian people “are in open revolt” and have “chosen not to live this way anymore.”

“And unlike Obama, President Trump has not turned his back on the people of Iran. So I pray and hope that 2026 will be the year that we make Iran great again,” Graham said before donning a black “Make Iran Great Again” baseball cap.

Graham warned the regime that it should “take Trump seriously,” and that “If you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is going to kill you.”

Recommended

Jacob Frey Blames ICE for Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN LINDSEY GRAHAM TERRORISM AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

The senator referred to the Trump administration’s ouster of Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro as an example of what the president might do to Iranian leaders. 

The regime has killed at least 34 protesters and arrested over 2,000 since the demonstrations began.

Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said on Tuesday that he is prepared to lead Iran through a transition away from the Islamic regime if it falls. “At the call of my compatriots, I’ve stepped forward to lead this transition from this tyranny to a future democracy,” he said, adding that his role “is to help my compatriots achieve that goal, to bring about a peaceful end by means of a national referendum and a constitutional assembly.”

The protests started in response to the devaluing of the country’s currency, but later became a movement to topple the Islamist regime. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jacob Frey Blames ICE for Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Better Prepare for Some Bad Press After What Kristi Noem Just Said Jeff Charles
Nick Shirley's Second Minnesota Fraud Video Is Just As Insane Matt Vespa
Iran's Crown Prince Just Made a Huge Statement Amid Protests Against Islamic Regime Jeff Charles
Report: ICE Agents Involved in Shooting in South Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Keith Ellison Calls Massive Fraud ‘Not Serious’ After Audio of Him Helping Fraudsters Resurfaces Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jacob Frey Blames ICE for Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Advertisement