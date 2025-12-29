Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest Criticism of Trump Makes No Sense

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-14) criticized President Donald Trump over his foreign policy.

The president is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week to discuss ending the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Greene took to X to criticize Trump for focusing on these matters instead of dealing only with domestic policy.

“Zelensky today. Netanyahu tomorrow,” Greene wrote. “Can we just do America?”

Greene, once a staunch Trump ally, has changed her tune over recent months, arguing that the Trump administration is too focused on foreign matters and not on addressing the problems Americans are facing. She has claimed his policy is no longer “America First” and that he is not doing enough to deal with inflation and the cost of living.

The lawmaker points to Trump’s authorization of airstrikes on Iran and propping up Israel and Ukraine as examples of his fixation on overseas issues. She’s even accused him of catering to “neocons” and the military-industrial complex.

Greene announced earlier this year that she is retiring from Congress and will step down in early January.

This criticism doesn’t make sense.

For starters, Trump has vocally opposed sending U.S. troops to Gaza or Ukraine to aid their war efforts. Instead, he has focused on a diplomatic solution to end hostilities. To put it simply, he’s trying to end two wars, which is far from a negative endeavor.

In this, Greene sounds like Democrats whining because Trump isn’t trying to keep either of these wars going. Like it or not, foreign policy is part of the president’s job description. Even those who consider themselves “America First” can agree that ending wars is a good thing — especially if it does not involve the use of the military to accomplish this objective.

One can rightly quibble with the administration over sending foreign aid to these countries. But Trump’s policy in Gaza and Ukraine are far from what the neocons, who never saw a country they don’t want to bomb, would want.

