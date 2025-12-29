This Is How the DC Pipe Bomb Suspect Felt About Republicans and Democrats

The individual accused of setting pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, confessed to the crime and said he despised both political parties.

The FBI apprehended Brian Cole, 30, earlier this month after years of investigating the pipe bombs.

From NBC News:

The man suspected of placing pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties in 2021 felt “extreme acts of violence” were justified because “they were in charge,” federal prosecutors said Sunday. In a request filed Sunday to keep him behind bars while he awaits trial, the Justice Department unveiled new allegations about the potential motive and actions of defendant Brian Cole, accused of planting the bombs on Jan. 5, 2021. Cole, 30, who lives with his mother and other family members in Virginia about 25 miles southwest of Capitol Hill, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with transporting an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials, according to charging documents. Cole has yet to enter pleas. His lead defense counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night. Sunday's court filing alleges Cole had animosity for both political parties at a time when, he told investigators, he was "watching everything, just everything getting worse."

This should be a wake-up call for anyone who still dismisses the dangers of online disinformation. https://t.co/eWJrpoMO49 pic.twitter.com/tZxvU0IcT1 — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) December 29, 2025

Sources told NBC News that Cole confessed to planting the bombs and that he believed the 2020 presidential election was rigged. He allegedly told agents that if Americans believed “something as important as voting in the federal election is being tampered with…then, like, someone needs to speak up, right?”

Cole criticized public figures “on both sides” for calling doubters “conspiracy theorists,” “bad people,” “Nazis,” or “fascists.”

NEW: Defense for Capitol pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole asks court to order Justice Dept to show its cards tomorrow at hearing and not allow another delay by feds



Defense seeks "an order that the government must be prepared to present evidence establishing probable cause" pic.twitter.com/jGNJPL61CO — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 29, 2025

The filing also indicated that Cole was “pretty relieved” when he found out the bombs did not detonate because he was not trying to kill anyone, NBC News reported.

The FBI found Cole by piecing together phone data, videos, and purchase records over the past four years. Investigators found that he had bought the same parts that were used to construct the pipe bombs and found that his car was located near the bomb sites that night.

