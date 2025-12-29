VIP
This Is How the DC Pipe Bomb Suspect Felt About Republicans and Democrats

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 29, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

The individual accused of setting pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, confessed to the crime and said he despised both political parties.

The FBI apprehended Brian Cole, 30, earlier this month after years of investigating the pipe bombs.

From NBC News:

The man suspected of placing pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties in 2021 felt “extreme acts of violence” were justified because “they were in charge,” federal prosecutors said Sunday.

In a request filed Sunday to keep him behind bars while he awaits trial, the Justice Department unveiled new allegations about the potential motive and actions of defendant Brian Cole, accused of planting the bombs on Jan. 5, 2021.

Cole, 30, who lives with his mother and other family members in Virginia about 25 miles southwest of Capitol Hill, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with transporting an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials, according to charging documents.

Cole has yet to enter pleas. His lead defense counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night.

Sunday's court filing alleges Cole had animosity for both political parties at a time when, he told investigators, he was "watching everything, just everything getting worse."

Sources told NBC News that Cole confessed to planting the bombs and that he believed the 2020 presidential election was rigged. He allegedly told agents that if Americans believed “something as important as voting in the federal election is being tampered with…then, like, someone needs to speak up, right?”

Those Minnesota Fraudsters Aren't Going to Be Happy About What Kash Patel Just Said Jeff Charles
DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI JANUARY 6 REPUBLICAN PARTY

Cole criticized public figures “on both sides” for calling doubters “conspiracy theorists,” “bad people,” “Nazis,” or “fascists.”

The filing also indicated that Cole was “pretty relieved” when he found out the bombs did not detonate because he was not trying to kill anyone, NBC News reported.

The FBI found Cole by piecing together phone data, videos, and purchase records over the past four years. Investigators found that he had bought the same parts that were used to construct the pipe bombs and found that his car was located near the bomb sites that night. 

