These Street Preachers Shared the Gospel – Now They Might Face Charges
Despite No Evidence, This USAID Cuts Narrative Has Taken Hold
'The President Can't Do Everything:' Sen. Kennedy Calls on Senate to Use Reconciliation
VIP
Australia Just Admitted the Truth: You Can’t Have ‘Multiculturalism’ and Free Speech
D.C. Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Struck by Motorist on I-695
How Activists and Dark Money Are Pushing to Criminalize Climate Change
A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding...
Good Riddance: This Radical Leftist Democrat Just Announced She's Leaving X
Eric Swalwell Just United the Internet in Hating His Post About Sasse's Cancer...
Trump's Most Important Achievement
Federal Judge Blocks California Policy Forcing Schools to Hide Gender Transitions From Par...
US Sanctions Five European's Behind the 'Global Censorship-Industrial Complex'
Harris Suggests Mocking Her Laugh Is Sexist, As She Gives Young Women Dating...
Worcester Man Indicted for Allegedly Stealing $137K in COVID Rental Aid Using Stolen...
Tipsheet

Another Government Shutdown Might Be on the Horizon

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 24, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Are we headed for another government shutdown in the New Year? Given the way things are going in Washington, D.C. at the moment, it is possible.

Congress has been trying to reach an agreement that would ease healthcare costs for Americans. Much of the debate centers on the extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

Advertisement

From The Independent:

The Republican Congress is hurtling towards another self-imposed deadline, even after the House and Senate were unable to reach an agreement to avert impending health care premium spikes for millions of Americans due to begin January 1.

At the end of next month there lies another government funding drop-off when an agreement brokered in November to end the longest government shutdown in history will expire. While Congress isn’t likely to face another battle of quite that magnitude, the path forward for Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune is still tricky.

That’s because Congress still needs to come up with another spending bill to keep agencies open and basic services ongoing, a relatively simple prospect which it has proven repeatedly unable to manage. On both sides of the aisle lawmakers have withheld their votes for such resolutions this past year, either in the hopes of extracting political concessions or due to reservations about changes to funding levels for various agencies and programs.

The result: Paychecks for tens of thousands of federal workers and necessary parts of the welfare safety net become political footballs with even-increasing frequency.

January’s shutdown battle is not likely to meet the rancor of the fall, when a battle over expiring federal subsidies for health care plans on the Affordable Care Act’s public exchanges was waged by Democrats over October and November.

Recommended

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect’s Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Still, even if the impending spending battle might not be as fierce was what Americans saw in November, it still raises concerns about another shutdown.

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-3) posted a video on X inviting Republicans to negotiate and criticizing them over infighting.

“I am the leading Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee. That is the committee that dispenses federal dollars,” the lawmaker said. “But the Republicans control the Congress, and we must work with them to get things done. Right now, Republicans are not able to work with one another. They are shouting at each other in meetings, and they are calling each other out in the press. There is no plan to meet the January 30th deadline.”

And if we do not come up with one, if they do not come up with one, we could see another government shutdown. We need our Republican colleagues to get to work. We cannot do it without them. If we could, we would have done it months ago. But Republicans have been surrending government's power of the purse all along. When Elon Musk took a chainsaw to federal agencies, Congress created by law, they let it happen. When the White House illegally blocked $5 billion in congressionally approved funds, they shrugged it off. Now, time is running out.

Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) suggested that Democrats might not take as aggressive a posture in the debate as they did in November. He told Punchbowl News that this “is a different time than before because the ACA [subsidies] expired,” and that Democrats are “trying to work with Republicans to get it done.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told his conference in a closed-door meeting last week that he is determined to pass the remaining appropriations bills by the Jan. 30 deadline.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect’s Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Eric Swalwell Just United the Internet in Hating His Post About Sasse's Cancer Diagnosis Amy Curtis
Despite No Evidence, This USAID Cuts Narrative Has Taken Hold Amy Curtis
These Street Preachers Shared the Gospel – Now They Might Face Charges Jeff Charles
This Seems to Be Why Brown Placed their Top Security Official on Administrative Leave After the Shooting Matt Vespa
Socialism vs. Capitalism John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Student Was Killed During Class — Now the School District Is Hiding the Suspect’s Discipline Record Amy Curtis
Advertisement