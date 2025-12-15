VIP
The Two Californias
We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife...
House Republicans Just Dropped a Bombshell About DC Crime Rates
Police Make an Arrest in the Death of Rob Reiner and His Wife
President Trump Reacts to Rob Reiner's Death
VIP
Australia Proves Gun Control Doesn't Work
Islamic Preacher Vows to Take Germany Back to the Stone Age
NBC News Stirs the 'Systemic Racism' Pot With Update on Once-Inaccessible Activities
Little Sisters of the Poor Have Filed Yet Another Appeal to Protect Themselves...
In Wake of Islamic Terror Attack, Australian PM Albanese Warns of Rising Threat...
London Mayor Sadiq Khan Knows Who the Real Victims of 'Radicalization' Are (and...
Australia's Response to Sunday's Islamic Terror Attack Is Exactly As Bad As You'd...
Shocker: 'Trans-Inclusive' Locker Room Policies Enabled Predators
It Was Islam… Again!
Tipsheet

FBI Says It Foiled Planned New Year's Eve Terrorist Attack in This City

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 15, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The FBI said on Monday that it foiled a terrorist plot set for New Year's Eve in California.

Attorney General Pam Bondi made the announcement in a Monday post on X. “After an intense investigation, the Department of Justice, working with our @FBI, prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California (Orange County and Los Angeles),” she wrote.

Advertisement

Members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, which Bondi describes as “as far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti capitalist group” were “preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve.”

Bondi further explained that the group “also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.”

TILF bills itself as an organization dedicated to the “liberation” of Turtle Island, a term some Native Americans use for North America and of colonized people on a global scale. Its members typically use pro-Palestinine mesaging and anti-capitalist and anti-law enforcement rhetoric to push its agenda.

From Fox News Digital:

The FBI told Fox News Digital that the members self-identified as part of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. 

According to the FBI, they were allegedly planning coordinated bombing attacks on New Year’s Eve using improvised explosive devices, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles.

The agency said the four were arrested in Lucerne Valley, where they were believed to be preparing to test explosive devices ahead of the planned attacks. They have each been charged with conspiracy and possession of a destructive device.

The FBI said Monday that a fifth individual believed to be connected to the same TILF extremist group was arrested in New Orleans for allegedly planning a separate attack.

A TILF Instagram account said its founding chapter is in Los Angeles, and its goal is to free "Turtle Island," an Indigenous name used to refer to North America, from the "illegal American empire." 

"Free Palestine. Free Hawaii. Free Puerto Rico," the account posted. "Freeing the world from American imperialism is the only way to a safe and peaceful future," it continued.

Recommended

House Republicans Just Dropped a Bombshell About DC Crime Rates Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE PRO-PALESTINIAN TERRORISM

This might have been the group’s first foray into political violence, as there are no reports of its members resorting to such methods previously. So far, it is unclear whether the suspects’ alleged plot was a part of the organization or if these individuals acted separately.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

House Republicans Just Dropped a Bombshell About DC Crime Rates Jeff Charles
Islamic Preacher Vows to Take Germany Back to the Stone Age Amy Curtis
Here's the Image That Says It All About the Australian Police Response to the Bondi Terror Attack Matt Vespa
The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns Kurt Schlichter
NBC News Stirs the 'Systemic Racism' Pot With Update on Once-Inaccessible Activities Amy Curtis
In Wake of Islamic Terror Attack, Australian PM Albanese Warns of Rising Threat of What? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

House Republicans Just Dropped a Bombshell About DC Crime Rates Jeff Charles
Advertisement