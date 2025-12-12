FBI Investigating Hundreds of Suspects Connected to Violent '764' Network

The FBI is investigating over 350 suspects connected to a violent online network that traffics in self-harm and sexual exploitation — especially of minors.

The 764 network is a decentralized international online sextortion and extremism community that targets children and other vulnerable people. Its members coerce them into creating sexual abuse material, commit acts of self-harm, violence, and animal abuse for the group’s entertainment.

The FBI described 764 in a statement as being a "loosely organized" online network that coerces minors and other vulnerable individuals into acts of violence, self-harm and sexual exploitation. "The FBI remains concerned about these loose networks of violent predators who befriend minors and other vulnerable individuals through popular online platforms and then coerce them into escalating sexual and violent behavior – pushing victims to create graphic content, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), harm family pets, cut themselves with sharp objects or attempt suicide. Some of these predators even watch livestreamed self-harm and other violent content," the bureau said in a statement provided to Fox News. As part of the FBI's effort to counter the violent online network, the bureau is providing training to personnel in all of its field offices. Additionally, the bureau said that it is working with law enforcement partners at home and abroad to identify the alleged perpetrators and "hold them accountable." The U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. announced in April that two alleged leaders of 764 were arrested and charged. Leonidas Varagiannis, also known as "War," a U.S. citizen residing in Greece, and Prasan Nepal, also known as "Trippy," of North Carolina, were charged for allegedly operating an international child exploitation enterprise. The two face life sentences if convicted. "These defendants are accused of orchestrating one of the most heinous online child exploitation enterprises we have ever encountered – a network built on terror, abuse, and the deliberate targeting of children," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement announcing Varagiannis and Nepal's arrests. "We will find those who exploit and abuse children, prosecute them, and dismantle every part of their operation."

The network gets its name from its founder’s Texas zip code. It typically operates on encrypted platforms like Discord and Telegram. They also use gaming and social media apps like Roblox and otheres to find their prey.

Its members groom their victims, obtain compromising images, and then blackmail them into committing disturbing acts. Authorities in the U.S., Canada, and other countries treat 764 as a violent extremist or terrorist-style entity.

Varagiannis and Nepal are accused of directing a subgroup called 764 Inferno to extort minors into producing child sexual abuse material and other acts. The authorities allege that the two individuals seek the “collapse of modern society” and the “destruction of the world order, including the U.S. government.”