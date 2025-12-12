There Sure are a Lot of Scammers In Black Lives Matter

The Justice Department has indicted a Black Lives Matter leader for using donations meant for charities to buy a vehicle, real estate, pay for travel, and other luxuries.

Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, the 52-year-old director of Black Lives Matter OKC (BLMOKC), which is the movement’s Oklahoma City chapter. She is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Dickerson allegedly used her position and access to BLMOKC’s bank, PayPal, and CashApp accounts to funnel money intended for charitable purposes to her own account.

BLMOKC raised over $5.6 million after the George Floyd Protests. The donations came from national bail funds and online donors. The money from the bail funds was supposed to be used “to post pretrial bail for individuals arrested in connection with protests for racial justice after the death of George Floyd.”

The indictment further alleges that, starting in June 2020, “Dickerson embezzled funds from BLKOKC’s accounts for her personal benefit.” She allegedly deposited “at least $3.15 million in returned bail checks into her personal accounts, rather than into BLMOKC’s accounts.”

JUST IN: Black Lives Matter, and its founders, Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza, are under federal investigation for defrauding donors out of $90 million. pic.twitter.com/pla79WUMni — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) October 30, 2025

Prosecutors accuse Dickerson of spending the money on personal travel, shopping, food, a vehicle, and six properties in Oklahoma City.

The DOJ charged Dickerson with 20 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each wire fraud charge. Each money laundering charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years and a similar fine.

Dickerson is the latest in a long line of BLM leaders who have been accused of fraud. Sir Maejor Page of BLM’s Atlanta chapter was convicted last year for embezzling donations from the organization and using them for luxury expenses. A jury convicted him of one count of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

This is why BLM is essentially dead. The national and local chapters have been rife with fraud. Several of its leaders exploited the George Floyd controversy to raise money they later used for themselves, not their communities.