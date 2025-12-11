Lefty Influencer Inserts Foot Straight Into Mouth After Defending Socialism

Imagine praising socialism when you don’t even know what it is. If you can’t visualize that level of stupidity, it’s understandable, so I’ll show you.

A leftist social media influencer named Alex Cole posted a screenshot on X showing a picture of an Amish girl holding a sign that read, “The Amish don’t need food stamps and they have tons of children.”

Cole posted a response that revealed how little he understands the issue. “Amish families don’t need food stamps because their whole community pools resources. That’s the socialism Republicans scream about on TV,” he wrote with a straight face.

Amish families don’t need food stamps because their whole community pools resources. That’s the socialism Republicans scream about on TV. pic.twitter.com/WZXVZ6GZCo — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 10, 2025

The original post is accurate. The Amish rely on tight-knit community networks to meet their needs, so they typically don’t need to rely on government assistance. Their churches operate mutual aid funds fueled by contributions from community members.

In fact, Amish doctrine emphasizes a clear separation from the state. Instead, they rely on one another — which is just the way it should be. They forego most insurance and Social Security benefits because they rightly believe the church should handle these issues — not men in suits who arbitrarily make decisions on how they can steal more of our money for their pet projects.

Put simply, the Amish live this way voluntarily, not through the threat of violent force.

This is the very opposite of socialism.

Socialism, at its very core, is violence. It weaponizes the power of the state to forcibly impose the will of a few on the many. The ideology empowers a small group of people to wield power they don’t deserve, using the money they steal to fund ineffective welfare programs, wars, and other nefarious ends.

Apparently, I wasn’t the only one on X to see why Cole was full of bovine excrement.

No, that’s not "socialism," that’s a voluntary community using private property to take care of its own. Socialism is when the state claims ownership/control and uses force to redistribute.



The Amish don’t need food stamps precisely because they aren’t socialist—they rely on… https://t.co/0A2D0d1dQd — Doni 🏴 (@DoniTheMisfit) December 11, 2025

Voluntary sharing is the same thing as the state threatening to jail everyone who doesn't comply?



Which government school told you this? — Voluntaryist Keith (@an_capitalist) December 11, 2025

No, it's not. They make a CHOICE. Socialism doesn't offer a CHOICE to participate https://t.co/YDVKGBZZDy — Sonnie Johnson (@SonnieJohnson) December 11, 2025

Socialists love to paint a picture of their perfect utopia, where the government creates a world in which everyone is happy, healthy, and equal. In reality, it would only concentrate immense levels of power into a small group of undeserving people who use state violence to enrich themselves and force us into an environment in which everyone is equally poor and enslaved.

It looks nothing like how the Amish live, which is why folks like Cole want us to believe that their socialist utopia would look like a serene existence. But this serenity is nothing more than tyranny wrapped in a pretty package.

