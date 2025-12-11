Thank You, Indiana RINOS...for Being Totally Worthless
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing
Another Grand Jury Declines to Indict Letitia James
VIP
Did Wes Moore Lie About His Academic Career?
Trump Administration Official Demonstrates Just How Dangerous Biden's Policies Were
National Nonprofits Call for Healthcare Pricing Transparency
Woke Alert: Consumers' Research Sounds the Alarm on the Leftist Takeover at the...
Check Out Rep. McBride's Vulgar Dismissal of Massive Obamacare Fraud
Republicans Were Right. Socialized Medicine Leads to Death Panels.
Indiana Senate Majority Leader Gives Fiery Speech In Defense of Redistricting
Introducing the AI Civil Rights Act: Solving Imaginary Problems With Terrible Solutions
Connecticut Man Allegedly Used Dead Grandfather's Identity to Apply for Unemployment Benef...
VIP
South Carolina Businessman Charged in Alleged $1.2M COVID Relief Fraud Scheme
Texas Lawmaker's Push to Impeach Trump Fails
Tipsheet

Lefty Influencer Inserts Foot Straight Into Mouth After Defending Socialism

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 11, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Imagine praising socialism when you don’t even know what it is. If you can’t visualize that level of stupidity, it’s understandable, so I’ll show you.

A leftist social media influencer named Alex Cole posted a screenshot on X showing a picture of an Amish girl holding a sign that read, “The Amish don’t need food stamps and they have tons of children.”

Advertisement

Cole posted a response that revealed how little he understands the issue. “Amish families don’t need food stamps because their whole community pools resources. That’s the socialism Republicans scream about on TV,” he wrote with a straight face.

The original post is accurate. The Amish rely on tight-knit community networks to meet their needs, so they typically don’t need to rely on government assistance. Their churches operate mutual aid funds fueled by contributions from community members.

In fact, Amish doctrine emphasizes a clear separation from the state. Instead, they rely on one another — which is just the way it should be. They forego most insurance and Social Security benefits because they rightly believe the church should handle these issues — not men in suits who arbitrarily make decisions on how they can steal more of our money for their pet projects.

Put simply, the Amish live this way voluntarily, not through the threat of violent force. 

Recommended

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM SOCIALISM

This is the very opposite of socialism.

Socialism, at its very core, is violence. It weaponizes the power of the state to forcibly impose the will of a few on the many. The ideology empowers a small group of people to wield power they don’t deserve, using the money they steal to fund ineffective welfare programs, wars, and other nefarious ends.

Apparently, I wasn’t the only one on X to see why Cole was full of bovine excrement.

Advertisement

Socialists love to paint a picture of their perfect utopia, where the government creates a world in which everyone is happy, healthy, and equal. In reality, it would only concentrate immense levels of power into a small group of undeserving people who use state violence to enrich themselves and force us into an environment in which everyone is equally poor and enslaved.

It looks nothing like how the Amish live, which is why folks like Cole want us to believe that their socialist utopia would look like a serene existence. But this serenity is nothing more than tyranny wrapped in a pretty package.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing Matt Vespa
Thank You, Indiana RINOS...for Being Totally Worthless Matt Vespa
There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
So, About That Venezuelan Oil Tanker... Jeff Charles
Check Out Rep. McBride's Vulgar Dismissal of Massive Obamacare Fraud Amy Curtis
Things Are So Bad in San Francisco, Residents Are Forced to Take Drastic Safety Measures Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Wallops CNN During Briefing Matt Vespa
Advertisement