A Student Planned a Mass Shooting at This University Before Police Stopped Him
Did Russia Just Threaten War Against the European Union?
Democrats Really Thought They Were Doing Something With This Epstein 'Reveal'
Ilhan Omar Threatens Companies 'Collaborating' With Trump
Guess Why Jim Acosta Thinks Trump Should Be Impeached Now
Here's the Official IG Report on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
Minnesota's Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Thinks Somali Fraud Is Part of the 'Fabric'...
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning.
VIP
Erika Kirk Stands by Second Amendment After Charlie's Assassination: Not a Gun Problem
Trump Signals Strongest Support Yet for Abolishing Federal Income Tax
Trump Orders Flags to Half Staff for Murdered Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom
Josh Shapiro Blasts Kamala Harris Over Lies: 'She's Trying to Sell Books and...
Jaguar Fires Creative Chief Behind Disastrous Woke Rebrand
Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Scandals Are Distractions From the Real Threats
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom's Latest Move Shows That He's Definitely Running for President

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 04, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his hair gel has not yet announced that he is running for president in 2028, but with this move, he might as well admit it. The governor recently indicated that he opposes levying a one-time five percent tax on billionaires.

Advertisement

This could be yet another indication that Newsom is trying to move to the center to portray himself as a more reasonable candidate in 2028 rather than a far-left ideologue.

From The New York Post:

Dan Newman, a political adviser opposing the campaign to tax billionaires, said Newsom is against a plan to slap a one-time, 5% tax on roughly 200 Californians worth more than $1 billion to “replace lost federal dollars and protect essential services,” as described by the campaign’s website.

If enacted, tech titans like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang could see colossal tax bills running in the billions. Five percent of Huang’s estimated net worth is equivalent to roughly $8 billion, and Zuck’s tax bill could total more than $12 billion. 

The revenues are intended to fund health care services and the state’s struggling school system, according to supporters. 

Backers of the billionaire tax, who include the SEIU United Healthcare Workers West, Los Angeles nonprofit St. John’s Community Health and former US Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, claim it’s needed in light of federal funding cuts to Medi-Cal and other health care programs.

The governor’s opposition is a blow to progressives and labor interests backing the tax plan, which could raise some $100 billion over five years, according to supporters. Opponents of the tax say it could drive wealthy residents out of California, ultimately worsening the state’s colossal budget deficit.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM HEALTHCARE

California’s progressive left is not going to be happy about this. But many have warned that such a move might prompt wealthy residents to flee the state as so many others have done over the past decade. The top one percent of earners already pay 39 percent of the state’s tax revenue.

The measure would apply to a sweeping variety of assets.

The measure applies the tax to virtually all asset classes. Publicly traded securities, private company equity, business interests, trusts, art, collectibles, and intellectual property all fall within scope. Real property held directly by taxpayers or through revocable trusts receives an exemption.

Business valuations would use book value plus 7.5 times average annual profits over three years. Taxpayers could contest these figures through certified appraisals demonstrating clear and convincing evidence of different values.

Penalties for substantial understatement reach 20% of underpaid amounts. Gross understatement penalties climb to 40%. An understatement qualifies as substantial when exceeding $1 million or 20% of the tax shown on returns.

Advertisement

Newsom previously described the idea as “bad policy” and “another attempt to grab money for special purposes.”

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Official IG Report on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Amy Curtis
Minnesota's Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Thinks Somali Fraud Is Part of the 'Fabric' of Her State Amy Curtis
J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Don’t Believe the Left, the Tennessee Election Was a Big GOP Win Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
Advertisement