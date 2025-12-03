Trump Just Pardoned This Democrat and the Left Is Going to Be Furious

President Donald Trump pardoned Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) on Wednesday, citing the Biden administration’s efforts to target him for criticizing its failed immigration policies.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump noted that “For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them” and that “One of the clearest examples of this was when Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to ‘take out’ a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border ‘Catastrophe.’”

The president slammed former President Joe Biden for also going after Cuellar’s wife “simply for speaking the TRUTH.”

“It is unAmerican and, as I previously stated, the Radical Left Democrats are a complete and total threat to Democracy! They will attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their Far Left Agenda, an Agenda that, if left unchecked, will obliterate our magnificent Country,” Trump added.

Cuellar wrote a post on X thanking Trump for the pardon. “I want to thank President Trump for his tremendous leadership and for taking the time to look at the facts,” he wrote. “I thank God for standing with my family and I during this difficult time. This decision clears the air and lets us move forward for South Texas.”

This pardon gives us a… pic.twitter.com/ajNvHq6rG0 — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) December 3, 2025

The Justice Department indicted Cuellar and his wife in May 2024 on charges related to an alleged scheme in which they accepted roughly $600,000 in bribes through fake consulting contracts from Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company and a Mexico City bank. In exchange, the lawmaker and his wife allegedly used his position in Congress to influence U.S. policy on their behalf.

Cuellar was one of the most outspoken Democratic critics of the Biden administration’s faulty immigration and border policies. He slammed the former president for rolling back immigration measures that Trump enacted in his first term.

Representing a South Texas district, he often discussed the impact that Biden’s immigration policies had on his constituents. The lawmaker clashed with the Biden administration on numerous occasions, which raised speculation that the administration was using the criminal justice system to retaliate against him.

