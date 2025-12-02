What Secretary Hegseth Just Said About the Narco-Terrorist Airstrikes Will Surely Trigger...
Suspect in National Guard Shooting Just Gave His Plea

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 02, 2025 3:24 PM
U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP

Afghan national Rahmunallah Lakanwal pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C.

Lankanwal is facing several federal charges, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

From NBC News:

The man accused of shooting two National Guardsmen, killing one, made a virtual appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday to face a charge of first-degree murder.

Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who was also shot, could be seen on a video feed laying down in a hospital bed. Officials allege that Lakanwal gunned down Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, last week while they were on patrol near the White House as part of their deployment to the nation's capital.

Lakanwal, 29, is also charged with assault with intent to kill while armed; possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence in addition to murder.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts. A judged ordered Lakanwal held without bond.

Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond noted that the government's case against Lakanwal was "exceedingly strong."

"That there’s video footage of him waiting in broad daylight while armed, and then upon seeing a contingent of law enforcement officers including the slain and injured national guard persons, he went in their direction, and he started shooting at them," Raymond said. "That goes again to the strength of the governments case."

Screenshots of surveillance footage were including the charging documents filed on Tuesday.

Related:

AFGHANISTAN DOMESTIC TERRORISM FIREARMS MASS SHOOTING TERRORISM

Lakanwal, 29, allegedly shouted “Allahu akbar!” as he fired on the troops. He was stopped by a third National Guard member who returned fire. 

The incident occurred in a high-security area near the White House. It is believed the alleged shooter was motivated by radical Islamic extremism.

Lakanwal served with the CIA during the war in Afghanistan before moving to the United States.

The shooting prompted the White House to send 500 additional National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., while expanding a travel ban on several countries known for issues with terrorism.

The other victim was in critical condition, but appears to be improving.

