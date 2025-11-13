Trump Just Clinched One of His Greatest Victories Against the Dems
House Petition to Force the Release of the Epstein Files Is Moving Forward

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 13, 2025 11:15 AM
The congressional discharge petition to compel the White House to release the Epstein Files has received its last signature. 

The petition, introduced by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA), was signed by newly sworn-in Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) on Wednesday.

From NBC News:

After a weeks-long delay, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., secured the signatures they need to bypass GOP leaders and force a floor vote to compel the Justice Department to release all of the files in its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz. — who won the seat of her late father in a September special election — was the 218th signature on Massie and Khanna’s “discharge petition" just moments after she was sworn into office on Wednesday.

That number represents a simple majority of the entire 435-member House chamber.

Under House rules, once a discharge petition hits that magic number of 218 signatures, the House must act on it, though seven legislative days must pass before a vote can be called.

But Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has opposed the effort, said Wednesday that he would expedite the process and bring the Epstein measure to the floor next week.

It is expected to pass the House, but it still would need to clear the GOP-controlled Senate and be signed by the president to become law, which is unlikely.

Every Democratic lawmaker, along with four Republicans, signed the petition. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Lauren Boebert (R-CO) joined Massie in being the only Republicans to support the effort. 

Rep. Khanna told reporters on Wednesday that he believes the petition has a good chance of passing in the Senate. He said he believes “we’re going to get 40, 50 Republicans voting with us on the release” and that if this happens, “that’s going to push the Senate and it’s going to push for a release of the files from the Justice Department.”

The legislation calls for the release of all documents related to investigations into sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. It would compel the Justice Department to release flight logs, travel records, names of individuals and entities associated with the case, and internal Justice Department communications about the case within 30 days.

It would also force the DOJ to publish any information regarding “the destruction, deletion, alteration, misplacement, or concealment of documents, recordings, or electronic data” related to the sex trafficker. 

The Epstein issue has plagued the Trump administration since a Justice Department memo surfaced indicating that the disgraced financier did not have a network of high-profile individuals who participated in his sex trafficking operation. The memo also confirmed that he committed suicide in his prison cell in 2019. 

