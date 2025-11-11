You Won't Believe What This State's Democrats Think Is the Most Important Issue

While the nation is still experiencing economic woes, Democratic voters are focused on something else, according to a new poll.

Opposing President Donald Trump is the top priority for Democratic voters in Georgia, according to a new survey from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In a new AJC poll, Democrats in Georgia say that their "single most important issue" is "standing up to Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans."



More than the economy and cost of living. pic.twitter.com/Ikf8IY3Dd3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 11, 2025

The poll found that among likely Georgia Democratic primary voters, 17 percent cited inflation and the cost of living as their top concerns. About 15 percent said the economy and jobs are number one.

Yet, when it comes to “standing up to Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans,” about 20 percent indicated this is their top issue. Pushing back against the Trump administration is the highest non-economic priority for Georgia’s Democratic voters.

In fact, other issues such as health care (12 percent,) gun violence (eight percent), education (seven percent,) and political division (six percent) are quite low on the totem pole of Democrats’ priorities.

On the other side of the coin, Republican voters’ top issues are inflation/cost of living (18 percent), economy/jobs (14 percent), immigration (13 percent), and crime/public safety (12 percent).

So, despite higher prices at the grocery store and elsewhere (thanks Biden), Democratic voters in the Peach State believe the Orange Man What Is Bad™ is the most pressing issue facing them today. Yes, they are concerned about economic issues when you combine the numbers for inflation and jobs, but the fact that they are still fixated on the president shows how deeply Trump Derangement Syndrome runs among Democrats.

Imagine being more concerned about who sits in the White House than crime in your communities and the lack of quality education — issues that the president has little control over. These are issues that state and local governments are supposed to address. Yet, too many voters still think the president is the most important issue facing the country.

The reality underlying these findings is that American voters place too much weight on the presidency. This isn’t to say that paying attention to what the federal government is doing isn’t important.

However, the governments closest to us (state and local) tend to have a much greater impact on our quality of life and liberty. Many, if not most, of the kitchen table issues Americans face are more directly addressed by state and local governments than the federal government.

But when it comes to Democrats, Trump is something more than just the usual fixation Americans have on the presidency. The results of the poll demonstrate that they are willing to put him above other issues that are far more important.

