Guess Who Marco Rubio Wants for the 2028 GOP Nomination

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly pushing Vice President JD Vance to become the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2028.

Vance appears to be the favorite for Republican voters, according to recent polls. Some have also floated the idea of a Vance/Rubio ticket for the next presidential race.

Both leaders have touted their friendship and respect for one another, which could indicate that this will be the ticket Republicans choose in four years.

From Politico:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is privately telling confidants that JD Vance is the frontrunner for the 2028 Republican nomination and that he’d support the vice president if he chose to run, according to two people close to the administration. Rubio’s private comments are a vivid example of how some Republicans are already gaming out a post-Trump succession battle, less than one year into the president’s term. “Marco has been very clear that JD is going to be the Republican nominee if he wants to be,” said a person close to the secretary, noting that Rubio has expressed that sentiment privately and publicly. “He will do anything he can just to support the vice president in that effort,” said the person close to Rubio, who was granted anonymity to share the secretary of state’s private conversations. President Donald Trump has repeatedly named Vance and Rubio as his two most likely successors, even suggesting last week that the pair should run on the same ticket. Both men have insisted they are good friends and there is no rivalry, even as speculation grows over who can inherit the MAGA mantle. “No one expects Marco to resign from the Cabinet and start taking potshots at the sitting vice president,” said a second person familiar with the dynamic and granted anonymity to discuss the highly sensitive situation. “Beyond that, they’re friends.”

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio is privately telling confidants that JD Vance is the frontrunner for the 2028 Republican nomination and that he’d support the vice president if he chose to run, according to two people close to the administration." pic.twitter.com/qLuaWD5uhl — Dennis Lennox (@dennislennox) November 7, 2025

A Center Square Voter’s Voice Poll conducted in October found that 38 percent of GOP voters would choose Vance if the primary were held today. Donald Trump Jr. came in second place at 26 percent and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at six percent.

This is not the first indication that Rubio favors Vance for the GOP nomination. During a Fox News interview earlier this year, he said the vice president would be a “great nominee” for the party.

Vance is in a favorable position when it comes to the 2028 GOP primaries — especially if the Trump administration performs well over the next four years. As of this moment, there does not seem to be a Republican leader who might be able to successfully challenge Vance for the nod. However, 2028 is still far away and anything could happen in the meantime.

