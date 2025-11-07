There Might be Something Odd About New Jersey's Election Results
Senate Blocks Bill to Stop Trump From Escalating Military Action in Venezuela
Federal Judge Compels Trump Administration to Fully Fund Food Stamps
This Republican Just Launched Her Campaign to Oust NY Gov. Kathy Hochul
Revelations of Insurance Fraud at MI Children's Hospital Exposes Troubling 'Gender-Affirmi...
Is Paramount Studios Blacklisting Anti-Israel Actors?
Defending Ed Files Title IX Complaint Against Princeton University's Discriminatory Transg...
Jennifer Lawrence Finally Realized Republicans Watch Movies
Socialist Creep: DSA-Backed Candidates Win Majority on Minneapolis City Council, Posing Ch...
Stefanik, Affordability, and Stupidity
VIP
Sixth Circuit Sides with Parent Over School's Pronoun Policy
Kazakhstan Joins the Abraham Accords, As More Nations Consider Following Suit
U.S. Conducts 17th Military Strike on Narco Terrorists in the Caribbean
You Won’t Believe What MSNBC Thinks Cost Republicans Tuesday’s Elections
Tipsheet

Guess Who Marco Rubio Wants for the 2028 GOP Nomination

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 07, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly pushing Vice President JD Vance to become the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2028.

Vance appears to be the favorite for Republican voters, according to recent polls. Some have also floated the idea of a Vance/Rubio ticket for the next presidential race.

Advertisement

Both leaders have touted their friendship and respect for one another, which could indicate that this will be the ticket Republicans choose in four years.

From Politico:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is privately telling confidants that JD Vance is the frontrunner for the 2028 Republican nomination and that he’d support the vice president if he chose to run, according to two people close to the administration.

Rubio’s private comments are a vivid example of how some Republicans are already gaming out a post-Trump succession battle, less than one year into the president’s term.

“Marco has been very clear that JD is going to be the Republican nominee if he wants to be,” said a person close to the secretary, noting that Rubio has expressed that sentiment privately and publicly.

“He will do anything he can just to support the vice president in that effort,” said the person close to Rubio, who was granted anonymity to share the secretary of state’s private conversations.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly named Vance and Rubio as his two most likely successors, even suggesting last week that the pair should run on the same ticket. Both men have insisted they are good friends and there is no rivalry, even as speculation grows over who can inherit the MAGA mantle.

“No one expects Marco to resign from the Cabinet and start taking potshots at the sitting vice president,” said a second person familiar with the dynamic and granted anonymity to discuss the highly sensitive situation. “Beyond that, they’re friends.”

Recommended

There Might be Something Odd About New Jersey's Election Results Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS GOP JD VANCE MARCO RUBIO REPUBLICAN PARTY

A Center Square Voter’s Voice Poll conducted in October found that 38 percent of GOP voters would choose Vance if the primary were held today. Donald Trump Jr. came in second place at 26 percent and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at six percent.

This is not the first indication that Rubio favors Vance for the GOP nomination. During a Fox News interview earlier this year, he said the vice president would be a “great nominee” for the party. 

Vance is in a favorable position when it comes to the 2028 GOP primaries — especially if the Trump administration performs well over the next four years. As of this moment, there does not seem to be a Republican leader who might be able to successfully challenge Vance for the nod. However, 2028 is still far away and anything could happen in the meantime. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Might be Something Odd About New Jersey's Election Results Matt Vespa
Revelations of Insurance Fraud at MI Children's Hospital Exposes Troubling 'Gender-Affirming' Practices Amy Curtis
Federal Judge Compels Trump Administration to Fully Fund Food Stamps Jeff Charles
Does the Democrats' Chaos Strategy Work? Victor Davis Hanson
She Loathes You, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah! Alan Joseph Bauer
Jennifer Lawrence Finally Realized Republicans Watch Movies Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There Might be Something Odd About New Jersey's Election Results Matt Vespa
Advertisement