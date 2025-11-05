VIP
The Trouble With SNAP
Judge's Undisclosed Donations Complicate Parents' Fight for Custody of Their Children

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 05, 2025 8:00 AM
Tasha Patterson/provided with permission.

A Florida couple is fighting to regain custody of their twin boys after the state falsely accused them of child abuse.

Michael and Tasha Patterson’s ordeal began in October 2022 when the parents took their premature twins to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. Hospital staff found that the twins had suffered several injuries, including rib fractures.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) took custody of the twins and Michael’s eight-year-old son.

Yet, multiple doctors found that the twins had Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes easy bruising, dislocations, and an increased risk of bone fractures. Dr. Michael Holick, a renowned expert in metabolic bone disorders, examined Tasha and found that she had the same condition, which means she likely passed it on to the twins.

He concluded that it was most likely the twins inherited this condition from me… which affects bones, blood vessels, cartilage, muscles, everything,” Tasha told Townhall in a previous article.

You can read the original report here.

Nevertheless, the courts ruled against the couple. Judge Stacey Schulman did not allow the conclusions of the other doctors to be included in the court proceedings. “She didn’t allow us to bring in everything that we had. She only allowed us to bring in limited evidence… So even when it was brought up that we had other doctors saying the same thing. She said no,” Tasha said.

However, more information has now emerged regarding a potential conflict of interest involving Judge Schulman. Patterson and her attorney discovered through public filings that the judge’s family foundation donated at least $4,000 to ChildNet—the lead agency pushing for the removal and permanent adoption of the Pattersons’ children.

Moreover, Schulman never disclosed the donation, which was made in 2019, at any point before or during the proceedings, according to a motion filed by the Pattersons’ attorney.

ChildNet is a private, nonprofit agency contracted with DCF to manage foster care, adoption, and child welfare services in Broward and Palm Beach counties. It is responsible for handling child protection cases, which include placement, supervision, and determining whether to reunify parents with their children or to pursue adoption by other families. The agency wields tremendous influence in court proceedings as its recommendations carry weight with judges.

The organization has been rocked by various scandals involving wrongful removals, workers cited for falsifying records, and sexual abuse against children. The FBI raided the agency in 2007 over several instances of alleged corruption, including a kickback scheme involving unsafe foster vehicles.

Schulman is also a board member and at-large trustee of the Jewish Federation of Broward County, which has donated at least $60,000 to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, which accused the Pattersons of child abuse.

Octavia Brown, one of the Pattersons’ attorneys, told Townhall that this is unusual. “If there is a perceived conflict, most judges will reveal it—especially in a very sort of delicate proceeding like a termination of parental rights,” she said.

After the Pattersons found out about Schulman’s undisclosed ties to ChildNet and the Jewish Federation, they filed a motion to have her removed from the case. Schulman rejected the motion and refused to recuse herself without even allowing a hearing on the matter. The Pattersons are now trying to appeal the ruling.

Judge Schulman’s office responded to a request for comment by noting that the judge is “specifically prohibited from commenting on pending court proceedings.”

Meanwhile, the fight for their children continues. The court initially sided against the couple. But now, they are appealing. Tasha said the appeals court rejected DCF’s motion to dismiss the case on Monday, meaning the lawsuit can go forward.

DCF has not responded to a request for comment.

The children are having a tough time being separated from their parents. “Every visit… they’re holding on to you, they’re hanging on to you, and I… have to comfort them. You gotta let them know you’re coming back, you’re trying to explain—doesn’t Mommy always come back?” Tasha said.

“My children are not for sale. You need to put them back where you found them,” she said.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with their legal expenses.

