Here's What Exit Polls Are Saying About New Jersey Governor's Race

Early exit polls in New Jersey’s gubernatorial race appear to favor Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

InteractivePolls showed that 55 percent of New Jersey voters viewed Sherrill favorably, compared to 44 percent who viewed her unfavorably.

About 47 percent indicated favorable views of Jack Ciatterelli, as 53 percent viewed him unfavorably.

NBC EXIT POLL - NEW JERSEY.



Mikie Sherrill

🟢 Favorable: 55% (+11)

🔴 Unfavorable: 44%



Jack Ciattarelli

🟢 Favorable: 47% (-6)

🔴 Unfavorable: 53%

The latest polling before Election Day showed Sherrill leading Ciattarelli by five to seven points.

Sherrill, a Congresswoman and former Navy pilot, focused her campaign on making New Jersey more affordable and opposing President Donald Trump. Ciatteralli has pushed for tax cuts and public safety.

2 pm ET NJ Turnout update: we've got four counties that shifted a touch to the left compared to the noon ET update.



All counties are currently coming in at about the same rate as their 2024 election-day totals, and we are tracking a turnout of 3.15 million, a ~20% bump vs. 2021.

Union County, NJ Election Day Turnout. 2 pm ET Update.



🔵Democrats: 29,876

🔴Republicans: 13,383

🟡Others: 14,609



Union is now at 97% of their total 2021 turnout. (As is most every NJ county at this time).

🚨NBC Exit Poll Net Favorables🚨



🗳️New Jersey🗳️



🔵 Mikie Sherrill: +9



🔴 Jack Ciattarelli: -6



🗳️Virginia🗳️



🔵Abigail Spanberger: +6



🔴Winsome Earle-Sears: -7 — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) November 4, 2025

This election, along with those in Virginia, is seen as a political bellwether indicating the efficacy of both parties’ political strategies in the lead-up to the 2026 midterm elections. New Jersey has leaned toward Democrats in recent election cycles, but there have been some indications that Republicans are gaining ground.

While Trump is not on the ballot, his presence looms large, with Democrats campaigning on pushing against his policies.

