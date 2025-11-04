Trump's Phone Got Seized by Special Counsel in Arctic Frost Spy Probe
Tipsheet

Here's What Exit Polls Are Saying About New Jersey Governor's Race

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | November 04, 2025 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Early exit polls in New Jersey’s gubernatorial race appear to favor Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

InteractivePolls showed that 55 percent of New Jersey voters viewed Sherrill favorably, compared to 44 percent who viewed her unfavorably.

About 47 percent indicated favorable views of Jack Ciatterelli, as 53 percent viewed him unfavorably.

The latest polling before Election Day showed Sherrill leading Ciattarelli by five to seven points. 

Sherrill, a Congresswoman and former Navy pilot, focused her campaign on making New Jersey more affordable and opposing President Donald Trump. Ciatteralli has pushed for tax cuts and public safety.

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS NEW JERSEY POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY MIKIE SHERRILL

This election, along with those in Virginia, is seen as a political bellwether indicating the efficacy of both parties’ political strategies in the lead-up to the 2026 midterm elections. New Jersey has leaned toward Democrats in recent election cycles, but there have been some indications that Republicans are gaining ground.

While Trump is not on the ballot, his presence looms large, with Democrats campaigning on pushing against his policies. 

