This Democrat Candidate Made Threats Against a GOP Senator – Now She's Mad at Those Calling Her Out

A Democratic city commissioner candidate in Helena, Montana, reportedly left a death threat on Sen. Tim Sheehy’s (R-MT) voicemail in July.

Haley McKnight admitted to leaving the voicemail in an interview with the Montana Free Press.

A Helena city commission candidate left a phone message for Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy in July, wishing that he contract pancreatic cancer and “die in the street like a dog,” according to a national news outlet’s coverage Monday. Haley McKnight, in an interview with Montana Free Press Monday, acknowledged leaving the message but maintained she was speaking out in a ”justified rage,” in response to the senator’s politics. McKnight is one of four candidates vying for two seats on the Helena City Commission. The nonpartisan election is Tuesday. The election is largely held by mail, and 32% of ballots had been returned as of last week, according to elections officials. On Monday, the National Review published a story recounting the voice message left at the senator’s Helena office by McKnight. The story, which didn’t reveal how the Review learned of the message, was brought to the attention of Montana newsrooms through a press release sent Monday from Sheehy’s office. The voice message, which was left July 1, was in response to Congress advancing the Trump administration-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The audio recording of McKnight’s threats was quite disturbing, but not surprising considering the left’s penchant for political violence.

National Review:

Sheehy’s Helena district office phone logs show that McKnight left her voicemail at 1:10 pm MT on July 1. “Hi, this is Haley McKnight. I’m a constituent in Helena Montana, and I just wanted to let you know that you are the most insufferable kind of coward and thief. You just stripped away health care for 17 million Americans. And I hope you’re really proud of that,” McKnight said in an apparent reference to the GOP-passed reconciliation bill’s Medicaid reforms. “I hope that one day you get pancreatic cancer and it spreads throughout your body so fast that they can’t even treat you for it. I hope that you die in the street like a dog. I…oooooohh. One day you’re gonna live to regret this.” She then expressed hope that Sheehy, a married father of four, would become infertile, get pancreatic cancer, and die. “I hope that your children never forgive you,” the voicemail continues. “I hope that you are infertile. I hope you never manage to get a boner ever again. You are the worst piece of s**t I’ve ever, ever, ever had the misfortune of looking at. And you don’t serve Montanans. You serve your own private interests. All that you have done since you’ve gotten into power is do shit for yourself. God forbid that you ever meet me on the streets, because I will make you regret it. F**k you. I hope you die.”

When asked about the voicemail, McKnight didn’t apologize. She said she did not regret what she said, but that she “probably shouldn’t have used so many cuss words.” The candidate claimed she was “speaking out of a justified rage for what our senator has done to erode our Constitution and erode the benefits of Montana’s people through his actions.”

She did say she does not wish Sen. Sheehy any harm and that her comments were not meant to be threatening, which makes absolutely no sense given her warning about running into her on the street.

“ I’m a firebrand. I’m gonna say what I think. It might not always be polished, but it’s always gonna come from the heart. I’m running because I wanna fight for what I believe in, and I wanna fight for our people,” she told The Montana Free Press.

McKnight complained about the timing of the release, saying it was meant to “bully and harass” her.

This is classic progressivism. Make violent threats, then play the victim once you are called out for it. McKnight knew exactly what she was doing when she left that message — whether she intended to engage in violence or not.

