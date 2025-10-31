What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene?
Kamala Harris Reveals Something About Biden's Disastrous CNN Debate Against Trump
Why a Dem Congressional Candidate Rage Quit an Interview
CBS News Slashed With Deep Cuts, and Its New Editor Is Looking to...
There Are Going to be New Units to Deal With Urban Unrest Soon,...
Unhinged Leftist Claims JD Vance Is a 'Failed Drag Queen'
Minnesota Pauses Medicaid Payments Over Fraud Concerns
Good Luck, New York: Mamdani Plans to Tax Businesses Even If They're Based...
Kamala Harris Wants to Lower the Voting Age to 16. Her Reason Why...
UK Equalities Minister: Rules Protecting Women's Single-Sex Spaces Could Be Delayed a Year
Schumer Shutdown: President Trump Calls on Senate to Go Nuclear and Eliminate the...
Kristi Noem Calls Out Sanctuary States: Illegal Immigrants Are Turning Semi-Trucks Into 'W...
Climate Change and Hurricane Melissa
Redemption in the Blink of an Eye
Tipsheet

FBI Says It Just Foiled Potential Terrorist Attack in This City

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 31, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Friday that the Bureau foiled a potential terrorist attack in Michigan over the weekend.

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” Patel wrote in a post on X. “More details to come.”

Advertisement

NBC News reported that the arrests took place in Dearborn and Inkster on Friday morning. The authorities have not yet publicly identified the suspects or released the details of the alleged plot. A court hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon. 

This development comes about five months after the FBI arrested a former member of the Michigan National Guard after he allegedly tried to carry out a mass shooting at a U.S. military base in Warren, Michigan. It is believed that he was motivated by the Islamic State (ISIS), a foreign terrorist group, according to a press release.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, is charged in a criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device.

“This defendant is charged with planning a deadly attack on a U.S. military base here at home for ISIS,” said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost. We will not hesitate to bring the full force of the Department to find and prosecute those who seek to harm our men and women in the military and to protect all Americans.”

“ISIS is a brutal terrorist organization which seeks to kill Americans. Helping ISIS or any other terrorist organization prepare or carry out acts of violence is not only a reprehensible crime – it is a threat to our entire nation and way of life,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. for the Eastern District of Michigan. “Our office will not tolerate such crimes or threats, and we will use the full weight of the law against anyone who engages in terrorism.”

Recommended

What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

FBI MASS SHOOTING MICHIGAN NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Vespa
Good Luck, New York: Mamdani Plans to Tax Businesses Even If They're Based Outside NYC Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Wants to Lower the Voting Age to 16. Her Reason Why Is Laughable. Amy Curtis
Are Americans Better or Worse Off Since January? Victor Davis Hanson
Why a Dem Congressional Candidate Rage Quit an Interview Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Reveals Something About Biden's Disastrous CNN Debate Against Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the Hell Is Happening to Marjorie Taylor Greene? Matt Vespa
Advertisement