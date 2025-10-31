FBI Says It Just Foiled Potential Terrorist Attack in This City

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Friday that the Bureau foiled a potential terrorist attack in Michigan over the weekend.

“This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” Patel wrote in a post on X. “More details to come.”

This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 31, 2025

NBC News reported that the arrests took place in Dearborn and Inkster on Friday morning. The authorities have not yet publicly identified the suspects or released the details of the alleged plot. A court hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Protecting the Homeland is our top priority.

We will not rest. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) October 31, 2025

🚨 @FBIDirectorKash says the FBI, conducted law enforcement activities in Dearborn and Inkster this morning, and thwarted those plotting a "violent attack over Halloween weekend."



"Multiple subjects" in MI have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/7BHnJXWs1x — Izzy Lyman (@IzzyLyman) October 31, 2025

This development comes about five months after the FBI arrested a former member of the Michigan National Guard after he allegedly tried to carry out a mass shooting at a U.S. military base in Warren, Michigan. It is believed that he was motivated by the Islamic State (ISIS), a foreign terrorist group, according to a press release.

Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, 19, is charged in a criminal complaint with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device. “This defendant is charged with planning a deadly attack on a U.S. military base here at home for ISIS,” said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost. We will not hesitate to bring the full force of the Department to find and prosecute those who seek to harm our men and women in the military and to protect all Americans.” “ISIS is a brutal terrorist organization which seeks to kill Americans. Helping ISIS or any other terrorist organization prepare or carry out acts of violence is not only a reprehensible crime – it is a threat to our entire nation and way of life,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. for the Eastern District of Michigan. “Our office will not tolerate such crimes or threats, and we will use the full weight of the law against anyone who engages in terrorism.”

